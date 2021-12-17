Showing support. Celebrities took to social media to send love to Zoe Lister-Jones after she opened up about her experience working with Chris Noth.

The former New Girl actress, 39, posted a lengthy statement via Instagram on Thursday, December 16, hours after two women came forward with allegations of assault against the Sex and the City alum, 67.

“Last week, my friend asked me how I felt about Mr. Big’s death on And Just Like That, and I said, honestly I felt relieved,” the New York native wrote. “He asked why and I told him it was because I couldn’t separate the actor from the man, and the man is a sexual predator. My friend was alarmed at my word choice. And to be honest so was I. I hadn’t thought of this man for so many years, and yet there was a virility to my language that came from somewhere deep and buried.”

The How It Ends writer explained that she used to work at a New York City club owned by Noth when she was in her 20s.

“On the few occasions he would show up, he was consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter,” the Life in Pieces alum alleged. “That same year I was a guest star on Law and Order and it was his first episode returning as a detective after SATC. He was drunk on set. During my interrogation scene he had a 22 oz. [bottle] of beer under the table that he would drink in between takes. In one take he got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered, ‘You smell good.’ I didn’t say anything. My friend at the club never said anything. It’s so rare that we do.”

In the third slide of her Instagram post, Lister-Jones continued, “Part of being a woman in this world is taking a certain amount of pride in knowing how to handle yourself in these situations. In denying their impact as a means of survival. And burying the feelings that come with the transgressions that we have been taught are simply to be expected.”

The actress’ post came shortly after two women accused Noth of sexually assaulting them in the past. While one claimed she was raped by the actor in 2004, a second alleged to The Hollywood Reporter that she was “violated” by the star in 2015, three years after he married Tara Wilson.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross,” the Equalizer actor told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday, denying the claims. “The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

