The apple of his eye. Chris Noth and Tara Wilson have been married for nearly a decade — and yet, most of the actor’s fans know very little about their relationship.

The Sex and the City star, 67, met Wilson, 39, in 2001 while she was working as a bartender at The Cutting Room, which Noth owned. The duo instantly hit it off but managed to keep their romance somewhat private for years.

The pair welcomed their first child, Orion Christopher, in January 2008. The same year, they got engaged. The Law & Order alum, who is 24 years older than Wilson, tied the knot in Hawaii four years later.

“We kept that marriage really tight. It was in a remote spot, we didn’t tell anybody,” Noth told The Wall Street Journal in July 2013 of his 2012 wedding. “It’s just private. I don’t get anything out of having anything about my family on the cover of a magazine.”

He noted that although a photographer managed to “climbed up a tree and got a shot” of them saying, “I do,” the ceremony itself was “pretty quiet, which is the way I wanted it.”

The Equalizer star explained, “I find myself in my own life trying to put a wall up [around my inner circle].”

Over the years, Noth has given fans glimpses at his homelife with Wilson, including photos of the couple on holiday or spending time with their eldest son. In September 2019, the Someday Sometime actor revealed that they were expecting their second son, whom they welcomed five months later.

“Down from the heavens comes our second son — Keats! ‘A thing of beauty is a joy forever,’” Noth wrote via Instagram in February 2020, quoting the poet John Keats.

The couple’s romance appeared to hit a snag in December 2021 after Noth was accused of assaulting two women in years past. One of the women claimed in a story published by The Hollywood Reporter that the And Just Like That star cheated on his wife when he allegedly had sex with her.

“He said marriage is a sham. Monogamy is not real,” the woman told outlet of Noth’s alleged comments before the act.

Noth, for his part, denied the accusations, telling Us Weekly in a statement that the claims are “categorically false,” adding that he would never harm any woman.

“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross,” he explained. “The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Scroll down to learn more about Noth’s longtime love, Wilson: