And Just Like That fans will have to wait almost two years before new episodes drop on Max.

The premiere date for season 3 was teased in Max’s “One to Watch” promo, which dropped on YouTube on Wednesday, December 6. In the trailer, And Just Like That was listed as one of the programs that will return in 2025.

And Just Like That, a spinoff of Sex and the City, aired its second season finale in August. In the last episode, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan (John Corbett) separated after rekindling their romance from the OG series. According to Aidan, he needed to return home to Virginia — where he lived with his three teenage sons — after youngest child Wyatt got into a car accident. (Wyatt, overcome with emotions following his parents’ divorce and them each meeting new partners, hopped in a truck and started driving to Aidan’s home without a license.)

Aidan recounted the tale to Carrie, explaining that he couldn’t return to New York City for at least five years.

Related: Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2023-2024? As networks make decisions about their roster of shows, Us Weekly will continue to track what has been renewed and which projects have been canceled. As Abbott Elementary‘s second season premiered on ABC, the hit sitcom received an early renewal for season 3. The ABC series — which stars Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, […]

“Aidan believes now that bad things happen when he’s not there,” showrunner Michael Patrick King said during an August episode of AJLT’s companion podcast. “He admits to [Carrie] that he’s really the home for these three boys — and that’s who he’s always been.”

After Aidan’s breakup confession, he and Carrie spent one last night together before the furniture designer left NYC. Carrie then finds solace in pal Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury), who was in a similar state of limbo after boyfriend Ravi Gordi (Armin Amiri) left town to film a movie in Egypt for five months and also paused their romance. The two friends subsequently decide to upgrade their Hamptons vacation plans, instead jetting off to Greece.

Related: Breaking Down Every ‘And Just Like That’ Love Interest From'SATC' Revival There’s no Sex and the City with steamy onscreen romances — and that extends to Max’s And Just Like That revival. Sex and the City wrapped in 2007 with main characters Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) finding their respective happily ever after with Mr. Big (Chris Noth), Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler) and […]

“I knew it was going to end before anything that Carrie and Seema would be sitting on a beach in Greece looking out at the horizon, that it would not end with Carrie and Aidan,” King, 69, said at the time. “Our only little tip to you, the audience [and] the people who are watching and wondering what we’re thinking.”

He continued: “There’s a little, tiny thread of what we’re thinking at the end, which is Seema says, ‘Well we ran at love, and where did that get us?’ And she goes, ‘I’m waiting five months and you’re waiting five years.’ And Carrie goes, ‘Well, I may get some time off for good behavior.’ You would only say that if you’re already going, ‘It’s not gonna be five years.’ She’s very cute, but she does go on to say, ‘There will be others.’”

And Just Like That also stars Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Karen Pittman, Nicole Ari Parker and Sara Ramirez.

The first two seasons of And Just Like That are currently streaming on Max.