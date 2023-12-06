Your account
‘And Just Like That’ Season 3 Will Not Return Until 2025, Max Confirms in New Promo 

And Just Like That Season 3 Will Not Return Until 2025 HBO Promo Briefly Teases 948
And Just Like That fans will have to wait almost two years before new episodes drop on Max.

The premiere date for season 3 was teased in Max’s “One to Watch” promo, which dropped on YouTube on Wednesday, December 6. In the trailer, And Just Like That was listed as one of the programs that will return in 2025.

And Just Like That, a spinoff of Sex and the City, aired its second season finale in August. In the last episode, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan (John Corbett) separated after rekindling their romance from the OG series. According to Aidan, he needed to return home to Virginia — where he lived with his three teenage sons — after  youngest child Wyatt got into a car accident. (Wyatt, overcome with emotions following his parents’ divorce and them each meeting new partners, hopped in a truck and started driving to Aidan’s home without a license.)

Aidan recounted the tale to Carrie, explaining that he couldn’t return to New York City for at least five years.

“Aidan believes now that bad things happen when he’s not there,” showrunner Michael Patrick King said during an August episode of AJLT’s companion podcast. “He admits to [Carrie] that he’s really the home for these three boys — and that’s who he’s always been.”

And Just Like That Season 3 Will Not Return Until 2025 HBO Promo Briefly Teases 950
After Aidan’s breakup confession, he and Carrie spent one last night together before the furniture designer left NYC. Carrie then finds solace in pal Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury), who was in a similar state of limbo after boyfriend Ravi Gordi (Armin Amiri) left town to film a movie in Egypt for five months and also paused their romance. The two friends subsequently decide to upgrade their Hamptons vacation plans, instead jetting off to Greece.

“I knew it was going to end before anything that Carrie and Seema would be sitting on a beach in Greece looking out at the horizon, that it would not end with Carrie and Aidan,” King, 69, said at the time. “Our only little tip to you, the audience [and] the people who are watching and wondering what we’re thinking.”

And Just Like That Season 3 Will Not Return Until 2025 HBO Promo Briefly Teases 949
He continued: “There’s a little, tiny thread of what we’re thinking at the end, which is Seema says, ‘Well we ran at love, and where did that get us?’ And she goes, ‘I’m waiting five months and you’re waiting five years.’ And Carrie goes, ‘Well, I may get some time off for good behavior.’ You would only say that if you’re already going, ‘It’s not gonna be five years.’ She’s very cute, but she does go on to say, ‘There will be others.’”

And Just Like That also stars Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Karen Pittman, Nicole Ari Parker and Sara Ramirez.

The first two seasons of And Just Like That are currently streaming on Max.

