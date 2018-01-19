Breaking barriers. The Nigerian women’s bobsled team is set to be the first African team to compete in the sport — and their journey is nothing short of incredible.

Seun Adigun, Akuoma Omeoga and Ngozi Onwumere are making history and Beats by Dr. Dre has highlighted them in the latest installment of its global “Above the Noise” campaign. The push features the world’s most ambitious and adventurous athletes in winter sports.

The powerful one-minute clip— which is set to “The Beautiful & Damned” by G-Eazy featuring Zoe Nash — showcases the power of these three groundbreaking athletes. It shines the spotlight on how they must maintain a masterful focus, portray an unwavering drive to represent their countries and, of course, perform at the highest level.

“You can live in your own legacy, but you’ve got to start somewhere. You’ve got to open the door,” one member of the team says in the influential video. “Our goal is to create a legacy where people will never be limited by the fear of the unknown.”

Though they’re looking to make their mark on the winter sport, these ladies aren’t novices to competition. They are all former top-flight college sprinters and hold a dual Nigerian-American citizenship. Adugin, 31, attended the University of Houston and ran the 100-meter hurdles at the 2012 Summer Olympics for Nigeria. Onwumere, 26, also went Houston, and Omeoga, 25, attended University of Minnesota.

To learn more about the Nigerian women’s bobsled team, visit teamusa.org. The Olympics will air live on NBC starting Thursday, February 8.

