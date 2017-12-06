It’s that time of year again. While getting cozy by the fire, what better way to pass the time until Christmas than to watch some of the most holiday cheer-filled episodes in television history?

The O.C.: “The Best Chrismukkah Ever”

Season 1, Episode 13

Any fan of The O.C. would agree that Chrismaukkah is an official holiday. Seth Cohen combined the two holidays to create the perfect all-inclusive celebration and it continued repeatedly through the series.

I Love Lucy Christmas Special

Season 6, Episode 11

Originally in black and white, many I Love Lucy episodes were released in full color — and this year, you can watch the Christmas special on CBS on December 22!

Dawson’s Creek “Merry Mayhem”

Season 6, Episode 10

This episode is a turning point for Audrey, Pacey and many other members of the gang but most of all, it has quite a few happy moments for Joey and Eddie, one of the most underrated couples in the show.

How I Met Your Mother “Symphony Of Illumination”

Season 7, Episode 12

In this episode, Ted does everything possible to cheer up Robin, who just found out she couldn’t have babies. Even though she doesn’t tell him what’s going on, he still finds the perfect way to be a great friend at the holidays — even when she asks him not to.

Friends “The One With Christmas in Tulsa”

Season 9, Episode 10

There are multiple holiday Friends episodes, but this one has the perfect ending. While Monica worries her husband is hooking up with his coworker in Tulsa, he’s actually planning a surprise trip home, just in time for Christmas Eve.

Will & Grace “Jingle Balls”

Season 4, Episode 12

Jack lands a job that Grace has always wanted — decorating the Barney’s windows. Needless to say, he’s not good at it and Grace being Grace, fixes them herself. Even better: Jack thinks Santa did it.

Cheers “Where There’s a Will”

Season 2, Episode 12

When an old man comes into Cheers and leaves the group his fortune, everyone wants the money for themselves. But the holiday spirit eventually kicks in …

Mad Men “Christmas Comes But Once a Year”

Season 4, Episode 2

While not the most uplifting of holiday episodes, this takes a look at the lonely life of Don Draper over the holidays.

Arrested Development “Afternoon Delight”

Season 2, Episode 6

This is what happens when an office Christmas party goes bad … and gets dirty. Yes, Michael and Maebe sing “Afternoon Delight” and Lucille runs over Tobias. Messy, holiday cheer!

Tell Us: what is your favorite holiday episode?

