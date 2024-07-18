Noah Kahan Celebrates 2 Sold-Out Nights at Madison Square Garden

Noah Kahan brought stick season to New York City — and he still can’t believe it.

The 27-year-old singer played back-to-back nights at Madison Square Garden on Monday, July 15, and Tuesday, July 16.

“MSG no way,” he posted via X directly after the Monday show.

Kahan returned to the social media app to write about playing his song “New Perspective” for the sold-out crowd.

“The day I wrote new perspective was one of the lowest I’ve had as a musician. Just totally defeated by the weight of my low self esteem and the mountain I had to climb just to put pen to paper,” he wrote. “I told myself I was going to quit that same evening. I played it at MSG last night”

Kahan added: “It ain’t over even when you think it’s over.”

After returning to the iconic venue for night two, Kahan got sentimental again. “Madison Square Garden thanks for letting us make it snow in New York. It’s an honor to be a notch on the belt of this legendary venue. I hope y’all had fun,” he wrote.

Earlier in the week, Kahan commemorated his trip to NYC by sharing his cover of the Beatles’ “Come Together” as part of the Hard Rock’s star-studded “Come Together” campaign for Unity.

“Thank you all for the love on my Come Together cover. Here’s a behind the scenes look from the recording, I hope I did it justice @paulmccartney #UnityByHardRock,” he captioned the video via Instagram, referring to the program that allows members to earn points toward free stays, dining, merch and other special member perks at the company’s 200 hotels, casinos, Rock Shops and properties worldwide.

Kahan goes from NYC to Boston for shows at Fenway Park on Thursday, July 18, and Friday, July 19.