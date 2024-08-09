Noah Lyles Done With Olympics After Testing Positive for COVID

Noah Lyle’s 2024 Paris Olympics journey is over.

The athlete announced via Instagram that he will bow out of competing in further events after placing third in the 200m men’s final on Thursday, August 8. Lyles, 27, competed in Thursday’s race just two days after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and had to be escorted off the track in a wheelchair.

“First I want to thank God for getting me through this entire Olympics! Second I want to congratulate @tebogo_letsile_ , @kenny_bednarek and everyone else on an amazing Olympic 200m final,” Lyles captioned a photo of him during Thursday’s race. He congratulated Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, who won gold, and fellow Team USA track and field athlete Kenny Bednarek, who took home silver.

“Finally I want to thank everyone for the supportive messages. I believe this will be the end of my 2024 Olympics. It is not the Olympic [sic] I dreamed of but it has left me with so much Joy in my heart,” Lyles continued.

Related: Who Is Noah Lyles? 5 Things to Know About Olympic Track and Field Star Olympian Noah Lyles will stop at nothing to prove he’s one of the fastest men on the track. Lyles made headlines at the Paris 2024 Olympics when he took home the bronze medal for the 200-meter final after testing positive for COVID-19. The coronavirus guidelines in Paris do not require athletes to isolate themselves or […]

“I hope everyone enjoyed the show. Whether you were rooting for me or against me, you have to admit you watched, didn’t you?” he concluded.

Before his withdrawal from competition, Lyles had hoped to compete in the men’s 4×100 relay final on Friday, August 9.

Lyle, who won the 100m men’s final on Sunday, August 4, told NBC News that his COVID diagnosis “definitely affected my performance.”

“But I mean, to be honest, I’m more proud of myself than anything coming out and get the bronze medal with COVID in three days. It’s been a wild Olympics,” he said.

Related: Every Medal Team USA Won at the 2024 Paris Olympics As Team USA takes on the 2024 Paris Olympics, the American athletes have already made an impression at the summer Games. The 2024 Olympics kicked off on Friday, July 26, with an illustrious opening ceremony that took place entirely outdoors on the River Seine and featured performances from the likes of Celine Dion and Lady […]

Lyles said he intentionally withheld his diagnosis from his fellow competitors, telling NBC News, “We were trying to keep this as close to the chest as possible. You never want to tell your competitors you’re sick. Why would you give them an edge over you?”

USA Track & Field said in a statement, “Our primary commitment is to ensure the safety of Team USA athletes while upholding their right to compete. After a thorough medical evaluation, Noah chose to compete tonight. We respect his decision and continue to monitor his condition closely.”