Somebody is going to want to hear Justine Lupe’s TMI bathroom confession.

Long before Lupe, 35, earned a role on the Netflix series Nobody Wants This, the actress experienced an unforgettable moment on the set of another project.

“I told a story about me s—ting my pants on set and s—ting into my dress and then pulling it up onto my body,” Lupe told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published Monday, September 30. “And that’s when I realized I had pooped in my dress.”

While she didn’t specify when the incident happened, Lupe confirmed Kathy Bates was her costar and prepared to film when the situation unfolded. (The pair previously starred together on the 2011 legal drama Harry’s Law.)

“I don’t know if Kathy ever caught wind, but that’s why I was taking so long in my trailer,” Lupe said while laughing. “I had to wash and dry my dress.”

Nobody Wants This costar Jackie Tohn, who was also listening to the story during a junket interview, couldn’t help but chime in.

“Oh I’m sure Kathy caught wind,” she shared. “I have to say if I s— my pants in front of Kathy Bates, I would be embarrassed.”

Lupe replied, “It wasn’t in front of Kathy. It was in my trailer.”

Regardless of where the incident happened, Tohn, 44, joked that it wasn’t the time or the place. “If Kathy Bates was holding my hand while I shat my pants,” she explained, “I have to say I’d be embarrassed.”

In a separate interview, Lupe provided more clues as to what exactly happened during the unforgettable incident.

“I was on set,” the Succession alum told Bustle. “I had to take a 10-2, which is going to the bathroom No. 2, and I went to the bathroom. Then they knocked on my door in the middle of the bathroom, and I instinctively stood, wiped and realized that a piece of poop had fallen into my dress. I put the dress on without knowing it was in there and smeared poop all over my back.”

After all this time, Lupe can comfortably laugh about the ordeal. And yes, her coworkers also can’t stop giggling over the whole story.

“Justine. Lupe,” Nobody Wants This creator Sara Foster wrote via Instagram after learning of the story. Her Succession costar Juliana Canfield added, “SPEAK ON IT.”

Nobody Wants This is streaming now on Netflix.