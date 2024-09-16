O-Town promises to never stop performing all of their hits — even if they like some more than others.

“I think the best song for me, and I’m kind of speaking for the guys too, is ‘All or Nothing,’” Trevor Penick exclusively told Us Weekly at That’s 4 Entertainment’s 90s Con on Friday, September 13. “The camaraderie it brings, the fans singing it back to us. [It] is the best song obviously.”

Every show, O-Town ends the night with the 2001 track, which was featured on their debut album (appropriately titled O-Town).

“It’s a really great finale,” Jacob Underwood told Us. “Everybody sings at the top of their lungs. I love that. And we’re good and tuned up by that point so we’re really singing.”

Related: Look Back at the Biggest Boy Bands of All Time Man power! Us looks back at music's most successful all-male groups, from One Direction to the Backstreet Boys

As for their least favorite song? Many members agreed that “Liquid Dreams” doesn’t have the same vibe now as it did when they were young adults just getting into the music industry.

“It’s about the connection that we have that the fans appreciate, but for us, it’s hard to connect with that song now [as adults],” Erik-Michael Estrada explained to Us. “The video’s a bop.”

O-Town is an American boy band originally formed during the first season of Making the Band in 2000. Although Ashley Parker Angel and Ikaika Kahoano have left the group, the quartet consisting of Trevor, 44, Jacob, 44, Erik-Michael, 44, and Dan Miller continues performing today.

“Nostalgia just is so important to the human existence, the whole thing that we’re living,” Estrada said at Ocean Center in Florida. “Nostalgia is what brings us back to the happiest times of our life. We know because we have our Pop 2000 Tour that goes around the country. We see it every single night. We see their faces and how happy they are to be reliving.”

The guys of O-Town also can’t help but get a little nostalgic at times. While appearing at 90s Con, the band was asked to share their crushes from the decade. Careful ladies, because they still may be “Chasin’ After You.”

“This is the ’90s, this is where I grew up! Kelly Kapowski, come on,” Penick told Us when referencing Tiffani Thiessen’s Saved by the Bell character. “We met her one time and it was incredible.”

Related: Celebrity Boy Band Fans: Diehard ‘NSync Fan Taylor Swift and More Whether they pledge allegiance to the BTS Army or belong to the official New Edition fan club, there are plenty of celebrity boy band fans in Hollywood. No one, not even movie stars, can resist the appeal of a three-part harmony and a catchy hook. The phenomenon encompasses celebs of all ages, from Selena Gomez, who was a mere tween […]

Estrada couldn’t help but recall Who’s the Boss? star Alyssa Milano and one unforgettable scene.

“I remember being so upset when she came home with hickeys and Tony [Danza] was so upset,” he said. “He was like, ‘Samantha! What are you doing with hickeys on your neck?!’”

With reporting by Kat Pettibone