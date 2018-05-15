Could you imagine? Oliver Hudson missed the chance to play Jack Pearson on This is Us — because he went fishing!

The Splitting Up Together star, 41, appeared on the LadyGang podcast on Tuesday, May 15, where he spoke with hosts Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek. During their chat, Hudson mentioned that he read for the part of the beloved patriarch and did “very well” — well enough that he was asked to do a chemistry read with Mandy Moore.

“But this will tell you how much I love to fish. I had a 10-day fishing trip planned. It’s my life. Fishing is a big part of my life and it was this 10-day fishing trip. And my agent says, ‘We have to test, and they really like you, and this, this, and that.’ And I said, ‘Oh, I’m supposed to go on a fishing trip’… And he’s like, ‘Okay, yeah, so? I mean, this is a big thing,’” he revealed. “And I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to do my fishing trip.’”

After the NBC series became a success, the Rules of Engagement alum admitted that he had an “Oh s—t“ moment — but even he knew it was going to be a hit when checking the script. “I rarely like anything, but I read it and I was like, ‘This is really good,’” he said. “I thought it was very well written and new and a little different. Interesting.”

Clearly the masses agree. Milo Ventimiglia, who snagged the role of Jack, and his costars have broken records — and hearts — with the captivating series. Hudson has made out just fine, too — he is currently starring on ABC’s Splitting Up Together with Jenna Fischer, where the pair star as a couple who find their relationship rejuvenated after they file for divorce.

