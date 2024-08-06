Olympian Gabby Thomas expanded her rooting section to include Spencer McManes when they began dating in 2022.

“For me, being surrounded by people that are uplifting and supportive and empowering really fuels me,” Thomas revealed during an NBC Sports interview that aired during the 2024 Paris Olympics. “I’ve always been surrounded by that kind of energy and that sort of support system.”

The track and field star had her family and friends rooting for her from afar during her 2020 Tokyo Olympics debut, where she won bronze. When she returned to the Olympic stage in summer 2024, McManes and his family were added to Thomas’ cheer squad.

After Thomas won her first gold medal in the women’s 200m final in August 2024, she ran to her boyfriend and took a selfie to document the moment.

Scroll down to see Thomas and McManes’ relationship from the start:

October 2022

The professional athlete began dating McManes, who played college football at Yale, in the fall. While the origins of when they first met are unknown, both were living in Austin, Texas, at the time.

February 2023

Thomas first popped up on McManes’ family’s social media accounts following one of his rugby games in Texas.

May 2023

When Thomas, who graduated from Harvard, got her master’s degree in public health at University of Texas, Austin, McManes was there to celebrate.

“It just got another degree hotter!!!” Thomas captioned a series of Instagram photos from the ceremony. “I started this journey in 2020, and I can’t believe how much has changed since then. I’ve remained committed to my passion for public health, and I’m excited to see where it takes me. Allow me to reintroduce myself as Gabrielle Thomas, MPH 😜.”

November 2023

McManes, who has his own non-alcoholic brand, Kaviva, joined Thomas in the Big Apple to cheer on one of her pals running the New York City marathon.

December 2023

The track star toasted to her 27th birthday with her boyfriend and a few friends. “Not a bad birthday weekend!!! 👯‍♀️❤️🏈,” she shared via Instagram, revealing she got to go on the field for a Dallas Cowboys game.

February 2024

“Friends, family, running, life 🫶🏽,” Thomas captioned a series of social media snaps, including a marathon crew photo with McManes and a video of them sipping coffee.

July 2024

After rooting for Thomas at the Olympic trials in Oregon in June — and celebrating McManes’ 30th birthday together — the couple headed to Paris for the Olympics. Before Thomas competed, she enjoyed the European city with her partner, including an Omega hospitality event.

August 2024

Thomas had a sweet moment with McManes after winning the women’s 200m race in France, marking her first Olympic gold medal.