Five-time Olympic cyclist Daniela Larreal Chirinos has died after reportedly choking on her food.

The Venezuelan athlete was found dead by Las Vegas police on Friday, August 16, Us Weekly can confirm. She was 51 years old.

According to Fox Sports, authorities determined Chirinos’ manner of death had been “asphyxiation caused by solid food remains found in her trachea.” Chirinos is believed to have died August 11.

Chirinos worked at a hotel in Las Vegas, according to Fox Sports, and had not shown up to work since August 12. Her coworkers contacted the police, who performed a check at Chirinos’ apartment where her body was found.

The Clark County Office of the Coroner has not officially released a cause and manner of death.

A leading figure in the world of Venezuelan cycling, Chirinos participated in the speed cycling event in five Olympic Games, most recently in London in 2012.

Chirinos also competed in the Summer Games in Barcelona in 1992, Atlanta in 1996, Sydney in 2000 and Athens in 2004.

Her best Olympic finish came in her final appearance in 2012, where she placed seventh in the team sprint finals.

After her death was announced, the Venezuelan Olympic Committee paid tribute to the “great career” of Chirinos via social media.

In a post via X on Friday, the committee said her multiple triumphs “always filled us with great pride.”

Chirinos had a decorated cycling career outside of the Olympics, as well. She was a two-time gold medalist in the Pan American Games and the Pan American Championships and a four-time silver medalist at the Pan American Games.

She was also awarded three golds and a silver at the 2002 Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, El Salvador.

According to Fox Sports, Chirinos also “had a degree in Physical Education and was a member of political parties in her country, which she left to move to the United States.”

The comment section of Chirinos’ latest Instagram posts have turned into a place for her fans and admirers to eulogize the late cyclist.

“Rest in peace Daniela. You were always a warrior, Excellent athlete. 😭😭😭,” one person commented on a recent post.

Another wrote, “You were an example and one of great admiration. You remain in our hearts. Strength for your family and your loved ones🇻🇪🙏.”