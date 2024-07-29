Olympics commentator Bob Ballard was fired from his position following a sexist comment he made about women.

After the Australian women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team took home the gold medal and were making their way off the pool deck on Saturday, July 27, Ballard, 82, shared with Eurosport that the women were “finishing up,” adding, “You know what women are like … hanging around, doing their makeup.”

The longtime sports commentator’s remarks went viral on social media — which led to several people being extremely upset over what Ballard said.

“Who wants a bet Bob would still be getting in the pool by the time these athletes finished, and that’s why he’s such a misogynist?” one user wrote via X. “Must be a bitter life when women succeeding just annoys him this much.”

Another user noted, “Bit a crap one that was last funny in the 1970s. It’s not hard to know better these days. There’s no shortage of commentators. Can’t get with the times then off you pop!”

On Sunday, July 28, one days after Ballard’s comments, Eurosport announced that they had officially let Ballard go.

“During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment,” the television network shared in a statement. “To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect.”

Ballard also released a statement of his own on Monday, July 29, apologizing for his actions and to the network.

“The comments I made during the Australian freestyle relay victory ceremony on Saturday have caused some offense,” he shared in a statement via X. “It was never my intention to upset or belittle anyone and, if I did, I apologize. I am a massive advocate of women’s sport.”

Ballard went on to explain how he will “miss the Eurosport team dearly,” noting he will “wish them all the best for the rest of the Olympics.”

“No further statement will be issued. Thank you,” he added.

The Australian women’s relay team has not commented on the situation.

In their 4x100m freestyle race, Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris took home Australia’s second gold of the night in a new Olympic record time. McKeon, 30, received her sixth gold medal, moving her past Ian Thorpe’s five golds to make her the most decorated swimmer in Australian Olympic history.

“Wow. I don’t keep track of that stuff … it’s an honor really,” she told Nine on Saturday. “Everyone wants to be part of this team. I feel really honored to be part of it. It’s definitely been a rough couple of years, especially this year. I definitely had my doubts. I just really wanted to be part of this team tonight.”