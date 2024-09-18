Social media might let fans believe they have unlimited access to their favorite musicians, but Omar Apollo is among those redefining the importance of boundaries.

Last month, Chappell Roan took to Instagram to condemn the “predatory behavior” she’s experienced while in the spotlight.

“I’ve been in too many nonconsensual physical and social interactions and I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don’t owe you s—,” the “Hot to Go” singer, 26, wrote. “Please do not assume you know a lot about someone’s life, personality and boundaries because you are familiar with them or their work online.”

Her message resonated with Apollo, who loved that Roan spoke out. “That was hot, she’s fire for that,” the 27-year-old singer told Us Weekly. “It’s important. I think people do feel they know you, especially if your music is very personal.”

Apollo’s latest album, God Said No, is, in fact, quite personal, written when the sensitive artist was in the throes of heartbreak.

Fans can be affirming, and though crucial to success, can frequently seem insatiable. And while Apollo doesn’t experience the amount of attention that Roan does — “I’m not even at that level, she’s way more popping” — he can empathize.

Only once has the “Evergreen” singer been frustrated he couldn’t slide under the radar, and it was years ago in NYC. “I was having a terrible week and had just gotten done hysterically sobbing for two hours,” he told Us. “This guy started screaming my name from, like, a block down, and I’m like, ‘Oh, man.’”

Despite the cover of his sunglasses, more fans recognized him, started shouting his name and chased him down the street for photos. “I think I walked two blocks and took 19 pictures,” he said. “It was because I’m 6-foot-5 and you could see me from so far away.”

Apollo recounted how others, like Billie Eilish, who he opened for last year, more easily blend in. “She puts on a beanie and glasses, and she’s a totally different girl who can hide and weave between the crowds,” he explained. “These girls, they’re little, they can do that. I’m a little bit jealous of it, but I like the attention most of the time.”

Aside from that incident years ago, Apollo acknowledges he’s grateful for anyone who says hello. “Usually, especially in New York, people are really cool,” he said. “They just want to say hi. They just show their iPhone and they’re listening to me.They keep walking or just wave.”

Apollo is currently in the middle of the North American leg of his God Said No World Tour, which concludes in San Diego in October. Earlier this month he took a quick break from tour to celebrate the world premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s Queer at the Venice International Film Festival. The film features Apollo’s first acting role and a “very sensual” sex scene with Daniel Craig, which the singer recently revealed he “lost 20 pounds” for.

If there ends up being any dialogue about said scene on social media, the singer will be none the wiser. Because, as he revealed to Us, he’s removed himself from those digital platforms. “I don’t look at it, I can’t look at it,” he said.

“I grew up as an internet kid. I’ll scroll, I’ll read everything,” he continued. “I was just having this conversation the other day with this very prolific poet, Momtaza [Mehri]. Basically I was like, ‘If they not cooking you, they not booking you.’ And I’m living by that now.”