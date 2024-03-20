The One Tree Hill rewatch podcast “Drama Queens” is finally launching a YouTube channel — but fans couldn’t help but notice host Hilarie Burton Morgan was absent from the exciting announcement.

“We are so excited to announce that as of today, our ‘Drama Queens’ episodes will now be available on YouTube starting with season one,” cohosts Bethany Joy Lenz and Sophia Bush announced in a video via Instagram on Tuesday, March 19. “Thanks so much for coming on the journey with us. So much more to come.”

While she is typically part of the hosting trio for podcast episodes and major announcements, Burton Morgan, 41, was missing from the new video. Her absence follows recent speculation of a feud between the “Drama Queens” cohosts.

Lenz, 42, announced her memoir, Dinner for Vampires: Life on a Cult TV Show, via Instagram on February 29. The upcoming book will detail her decade-long experience with an “abusive” cult during her time on One Tree Hill — a subject she briefly mentioned on the “Drama Queens” podcast.

“Being a writer has been a great, private joy in my life since I was about 12. This isn’t the first book I thought I’d write, publicly, but as difficult as this subject matter is to untangle, I’m grateful I get to share my story, my way,” Lenz wrote. “It’s a story of forgiveness and a roadmap to how manipulation works, with heartache and humor along the way. We all make mistakes and I hope Dinner for Vampires reminds you that, no matter what weird roads you’ve gone down, you’re not alone ❤️‍🔥.”

Following Lenz’s announcement, Burton Morgan allegedly posted a cryptic quote to her Instagram Story, according to fan screenshots. “I don’t think imitation is the highest form of flattery, I think it’s annoying,” the quote read. Eagle-eyed fans then noticed that Lenz and Burton Morgan were no longer following each other on Instagram. It’s possible that one of them blocked the other as Lenz is no longer tagged in past photos shared by Burton Morgan as well. Both actresses, meanwhile, still follow Bush, 41.

While some fans speculated Burton Morgan was referencing design similarities between Lenz’s new book and her own memoir, Grimoire Girl, in her Instagram Story quote, others conjectured that the rift between the former costars is due to their differing political beliefs. Others insist there is likely nothing happening between the pair as Burton Morgan, Lenz and Bush conducted business as usual on the latest episode of “Drama Queens,” which dropped on Monday, March 18.

Neither Lenz nor Burton Morgan have publicly spoken about the alleged feud. Us Weekly reached out to iHeartRadio, which produces “Drama Queens,” for comment.