Only Murders in the Building Begins Filming Season 4

Only Murders in the Building began filming season 4 — and Selena Gomez gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek with costars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Gomez, 31, shared the cute photo via her Instagram Story on Friday, March 1. The snapshot showed the leading lady smiling in a chair while covered in a blanket. Martin, 78, and Short, 73, sat next to her, pretending to be shivering, as three electric heaters sat in front of each actor. Next to Gomez was an empty chair labeled “guest.”

Season 3 of OMITB followed the podcast gang solving the murder of Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), a difficult actor who was starring in Oliver’s (Short) Broadway play-turned-musical. Their investigation led to the arrests of Donna (Linda Emond) and her son, Cliff (Wesley Taylor), the play’s producers, who were responsible for the unsuccessful poisoning and the actual murder of Ben. While celebrating the success of Oliver’s show and solving the murder, the group was joined by Charles’ longtime friend and stunt double Sazz (Jane Lynch).

Sazz warns Charles that she has to talk to him privately, and while she’s waiting in his apartment, she is fatally shot by someone who presumably thought they were murdering Charles.

It was no accident that the last few scenes set up season 4 perfectly, according to show creator John Hoffman, who teased that season 3 featured a few “breadcrumbs” about the latest murder.

“We dropped the breadcrumbs of something else going on, and Sazz is on to it in some way. And she does it again when she arrives at the end of episode 10 and says ‘let me grab you for a couple of minutes to discuss something a little sensitive,’” Hoffman noted to TVLine in October 2023, noting that Lynch, 63, would have an expanded role during season 4. “There’s something on her mind — enough on her mind that she’s potentially sending a signal in the very last shot of the season to try and impart some information.”

After solving three murders in the subsequent seasons, Mabel (Gomez), Charles and Oliver still have more to uncover. Hoffman assured that although season 4 will be “tied” to the past seasons in “important” ways, it will still feel “very exciting and new.”

“[It is] something we haven’t done before. So I’m excited about that,” Hoffman exclusively told Us Weekly of the new season in October 2023. “The joy of working on the show is rare and I think everyone working on the show knows that’s rare. So the instinct and inclination is that there’s room here — certainly in what we’re looking at and thinking about for season 4 — to explore something new.”

The Only Murders crew will be relocating from New York City to Los Angeles, ABC TV President Craig Erwich confirmed in February 2024, telling Deadline, “I’m very excited to see Steve, Martin and Selena take a little break from the apartment building and come to Los Angeles. So in the same way that John Hoffman used the canvas of Broadway to tell what I think was one of the most unique seasons you’ve ever seen, the same unique Only Murders take will be applied to Los Angeles.”

In addition to a new city, fans can expect exciting guest stars, including Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria and Eugene Levy.