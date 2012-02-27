Oscars 2012: 5 Buzziest Moments of the Night

And the best supporting body part goes to: Angelina Jolie's right leg, or Jennifer Lopez's er, uh . . .

Sunday's 84th Annual Academy Awards at the Hollywood and Highland Center was full of eye-raising surprises — and not just for Meryl Streep's third Oscar win or French hunk Jean Dujardin's triumph over George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

From two superstars' body-baring onstage moments to Sacha Baron Cohen's Method acting prank on Ryan Seacrest, Us looks back on the buzziest moments of the evening.

Sacha Baron Cohen humiliates Ryan Seacrest! In costume and character as The General, the title, despotic character of his upcoming comedy The Dictator, the mischievous, envelope-pushing comic, 40, hit the red carpet with an urn he claimed the ashes of North Korea's Kim Jong-il. By the time the spoofy interview was over, Cohen had dumped Jong-il's supposed ashes all over Seacrest's tux.

Jennifer Lopez's near nip-slip. In the most searched moment of the web Sunday night, the 42-year-old graced the stage with co-presenter Cameron Diaz in a very, very daring Zuhair Murad couture gown that seemed destined to cause a wardrobe malfunction. And despite intense web speculation that Lopez unwittingly exposed herself, her stylist insisted there was "no chance."

Angelina flashes her thigh — and gets mocked! An uncharacteristically flashy Angelina Jolie couldn't help but show off her right leg in a thigh-high slit dress by Atelier Versace. Presenting awards for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Screenplay, Jolie, 36, put her hand on her hip in a self-conscious pose. Accepting his Oscar, The Descendants' screenplay co-writer Jim Rash mocked Jolie's stance moments later.

Octavia Spencer's emotional win. Winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar, the beloved costar of The Help, 41, burst into tears as the A-list audience gave her a standing ovation. "I'm freaking out!"

Emma Stone's towering (and funny!) achievement. Co-presenting with (and standing tall above) Ben Stiller, the starlet, 23, dazzled in a Giambattista Valli dress and pulled off a hilarious, extended routine that might have failed with less game presenters. "This is my first time presenting," she said. "Wait, wait, let's stop rushing. We should have some banter. Where you act cocky and I shut you down and you say I look pretty and I say 'no chance funny boy'!"

