Allison Janney won Best Actress in a Supporting Role for I, Tonya at the 90th annual Academy Awards, which took place Sunday, March 4, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

“I did it all by myself,” Janney joked when she took the stage to accept her award. “OK, nothing further from the truth.” The Oscar winner went on to thank her castmates, her team and the “bird that elevated my work.” Janney shared the I, Tonya screen with a live bird whom she previously called her “favorite animal co-star ever.”

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound), Lesley Manville (Phanton Thread), Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird) and Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water) were also nominated in the best supporting actress category. Last year’s best supporting actor, Moonlight‘s Mahershala Ali, presented Janney with her award.

This was Janney’s first Oscar win and nomination. The 58-year-old actress already took home the Golden Globe and SAG Award, among other major awards, for her role as Tonya Harding’s mother LaVona Harding.

I, Tonya leading lady Margot Robbie is also nominated in the best actress category, and the film is up for best film editing.

Us Weekly predicted that Janney would win the best supporting actress statue ahead of the award show, though Metcalf was also a favorite in the category.

