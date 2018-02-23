Get excited! It’s been revealed that each Oscar-nominated artist for Best Original Song — including Mary J. Blige and Common — will take the stage to perform at the 2018 award show.

“We’re excited to have these talented artists showcase the powerful contribution music makes to filmmaking,” show producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd said in a statement on Friday, February 23. “It’s a privilege to welcome them to the 90th Oscars stage.”

Other famous faces who will grace the star-studded stage include Gael Garcia Bernal, Andra Day, Natalia LaFourcade, Miguel, Keala Settle and Sufjan Stevens. The show producers also revealed which of this year’s Oscar-nominated songs will be performed.

Bernal, LaFourcade and Miguel are set to perform “Remember Me” from the animated film Coco, while Stevens will perform “Mystery of Love” from Call Me By Your Name. Settle will sing “This is Me” from The Greatest Showman.

Blige — who is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Florence Jackson in Mudbound — will sing “Mighty River” from the historical period drama. Meanwhile, Common and Day will perform “Stand Up for Something” from Marshall.

As previously reported, Jimmy Kimmel will return for the second year to host the 90th ceremony. His return marks the first time that the Academy will have the same host for two years in a row since Billy Crystal led the 1997 and 1998 ceremonies.

“Jimmy proved, from his opening monologue all the way through a finale we could never have imagined, that he is one of our finest hosts in Oscar history,” Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs raved of the comedian in a statement to CNN in May 2017.

The 90th Academy Awards air on ABC on Sunday, March 4, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!