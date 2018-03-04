Gary Oldman won Best Actor in a Leading Role for Darkest Hour at the 90th annual Academy Awards, which took place Sunday, March 4, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oldman struggled to find the words to express his joy when he accepted his award. “I’ve lived in America for the longest time, and I am deeply grateful to her for the loves and the friendships I have made and the many wonderful gifts it has given me. My home, my livelihood, my family, and now Oscar.”

He also thanked Winston Churchill, who he portrayed in Darkest Hour: “I would just like to salute Sir Winston Churchill who has been marvelous company on what can be described as an incredible journey.”

Oldman’s sweetest shout-out was to his 98-year-old mother watching at home. “Put the kettle on. I’m bringing Oscar home,” he told her.

Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name), Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.) were also nominated in the category.

This was Oldman’s first Oscar win. The 59-year-old actor was nominated for Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy in 2012. Oldman already took home the Golden Globe and SAG Awards, among other major awards, for his role as Winston Churchill. A fat suit and an extreme amount of prosthetics and makeup were used to transform Oldman into the British Prime Minister.

Darkest Hour was also up for best picture, best costume design and best production design and already won the best makeup category.

Oscar winners Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren presented Oldman with his award.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!