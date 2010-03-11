Oscars: What You Didn’t See on TV!

Want to know what went down when the cameras weren't rolling at the Oscars on March 7? Read on!

Saturday, March 6

• 1:00 P.M. No pouf for Precious! Gabourey Sidibe arrives at West Hollywood’s Phillippe Chow wearing a beanie hat to protect her hair from the rain. “There will be tents on the red carpet tomorrow, so I’ll be fine!” she jokes to Us.

• 8:20 P.M. At the Chanel dinner at Madeo in West Hollywood, Olivia Wilde asks the bartender, “What would you recommend for a cold, rainy day?” She is served a grapefruit martini.

• 9:30 P.M. Jennifer Garner swigs beer from a bottle while she and hubby Ben Affleck chat with Matt Damon and wife Luciana at agent Ari Emanuel’s pre-Oscar bash in his L.A. home.

Sunday, March 7

• 7:00 A.M. “I ran all the way down and back again!” Mo’Nique tells UsMagazine.com of her morning exercise in L.A.’s Runyon Canyon. Her breakfast? Chicken thighs.

• 3:21 P.M. Mariah Carey arrives on the red carpet after sleeping in. “I didn’t even know I was coming until two hours ago!” she tells Us.

• 4:19 P.M. In contrast, Sarah Jessica Parker has spent the whole day preening for her red carpet close-up. She tells Us: “I started the process about 10 hours ago.”

• 4:36 P.M. Does Edward know? “You look lovely,” Taylor Lautner is overheard telling Kristen Stewart as they arrive a minute apart.

• 6:13 P.M. Inside the ceremony, George Clooney, who is carrying a flask of Maker’s Mark, is all calm. “I know I’ve already lost," he says. “I’m going to have some champagne for my pain!”

• 6:51 P.M. Music to his ears! “I have tapes of screaming girls on my iPod — I play them every day!” Gerard Butler joked with Us before buying Zoe Kravitz a drink at the bar.

• 9:22 P.M. Ryan Reynolds hob-knobs with Zac Efron and Taylor Lautner at the Governors Ball. “Rob is rad! It’s a mutual admiration,” Efron tells Us of pal Robert Pattinson.

• 10:29 P.M. Sweet dreams! At the Governors Ball, Jesse James tells Us his 6-year-old daughter, Sunny, still didn’t know about step mom Sandra Bullock’s win! “Bedtime is 7 P.M. She’ll have a big surprise when she wakes up!”

• 10:30 P.M. Ryan Phillippe talks to buddy Breckin Meyer at the Vanity Fair party, while his ex Abbie Cornish roams nearby.

Monday, March 8

• 12:20 A.M. Next stop? Madonna’s! Bradley Cooper, Ryan Phillippe and Extra’s Lauren Sanchez wait for their cars at Vanity Fair while discussing their next shindig.

• 12:00 P.M. After announcing all night that she cant wait to eat a hamburger, Bullock gets her wish at Cisco Burger in nearby Long Beach. Psst…her HUBBY owns the place!

