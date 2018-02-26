Jimmy Kimmel is well-aware of live TV mistakes. While hosting the Academy Awards last year, he witnessed La La Land being mistakenly announced as the Best Picture winner after presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were handed the wrong envelope — Moonlight was the real winner.

Kimmel, 50, is returning to host this year’s show, but isn’t too concerned about what could go wrong.

“I like when things go wrong, I’m OK with it,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live host says tells Good Morning America’s Paula Faris in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the interview. “People don’t even realize this but during our rehearsal [last year], on the day of the Oscars, the whole set fell down. I’m not talking about a little piece of set, I’m talking about a huge wooden structure came crashing down to the floor.”

During the interview, he also reveals that he still has no idea how the mishap during the 2017 show happened.

“I’m still not clear on how the wrong envelope got into Warren Beatty’s hands. Color coding might be a nice thing to think of this time around but I’ll be honest, it would be funny if it happened again,” he said during a sneak peek of the interview on GMA. “The biggest safeguard there is is that this company PricewaterhouseCoopers will literally have to go out of business if they do it a second time, so I think they’ll have to be very, very careful.”

Kimmel’s full Good Morning America interview will air on Tuesday, February 27. The Academy Awards air on ABC Sunday, March 4, at 8 p.m. ET.

