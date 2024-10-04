Actress and Friends guest star Paget Brewster watched an episode of the beloved sitcom for the first time since Matthew Perry‘s death.

“I haven’t watched Friends since Matthew died. But I am watching now, I love it,” Brewster, 55, wrote via X alongside a photo of her TV playing a scene with Perry.

Like many of Us, Brewster was grateful for the distraction Friends has offered her, adding, “And I need shows to fall asleep to or my brain will keep churning out awful s—- to be afraid of.”

Brewster played Perry’s onscreen love interest Kathy on season 4 of Friends. The hit sitcom ran from 1994 to 2004 and skyrocketed the cast to fame — including Perry.

The actor died at age 54 in October 2023 due to “acute effects of ketamine.” Us Weekly confirmed at the time that officers responded to a call of someone in cardiac arrest at a Los Angeles home, where they found the actor unconscious in a hot tub.

“I’m so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends, and every time I saw him in the decades after,” Brewster wrote via X that same month. “Please read his book [the memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.]. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace, though… He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there.”

Two months after Perry’s death, the toxicology report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office listed drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine — which is used to treat addiction — as contributing factors.

Perry’s death was ruled an accident and an initial investigation closed in January but was subsequently reopened. Five people have since been federally charged for Perry’s death.

Perry’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, and Perry’s acquaintance Erik Fleming pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine and distribution of ketamine resulting in death. Dr. Salvador Plasencia and Jasveen Sangha a.k.a the “Ketamine Queen” pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy to distribute ketamine and distribution of ketamine.

Dr. Mark Chavez, meanwhile, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, October 2, to conspiring to distribute ketamine. Chavez, Iwamasa and Fleming agreed to cooperate with the investigation in exchange for lesser charges.

Perry was candid about his battle with addiction. He developed an addiction to Vicodin after a Jet Ski accident which caused him to begin abusing alcohol. Perry was hospitalized with pancreatitis in 2000 and made multiple attempts to get sober — entering treatment more than a dozen times.

If you or someone you know are struggling with addiction or mental health, contact the national Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at samhsa.gov or 1-800-662-HELP.