Friends guest stars are reflecting on Matthew Perry‘s legacy following his death from an apparent drowning.

The actor died at age 54 on Saturday, October 30, after police responded to a call of someone in cardiac arrest at a Los Angeles home. The authorities found Perry unconscious in a jacuzzi, and while there was no sign of foul play, detectives are still investigating his death.

Perry’s family released a statement about how “heartbroken” they are by the loss. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love,” the statement read.

Before his death, Perry delivered memorable performances in movies such as Fools Rush In, Three to Tango, The Whole Nine Yards, Serving Sara and 17 Again. His humor also left an impression in projects on the small screen including Ally McBeal, The West Wing, Mr. Sunshine, Go On and The Odd Couple.

Perry was best known, however, for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on Friends. The sitcom, which ran from 1994 to 2004, followed a group of friends in New York City and starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Cocreators Marta Kauffman and David Crane paid tribute to Perry after his death.

“We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives,” their joint statement with executive producer Kevin Bright read on Sunday, October 29. “He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words.”

Scroll on for tributes to Perry from Friends guest stars: