Paralympian Ezra Frech scored in the DMs when he received a special message from NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Before winning gold in the 100m sprint and men’s high jump in Paris earlier this month, Frech, 19, said he completely freaked out when he received a video from one of his favorite athletes of all time.

“I made a video when I was in the Paralympic Village where I talked about wearing a Shaquille O’Neal jersey around, and my teammates were telling me, ‘You can’t wear a Shaq jersey. You have to wear Team USA,’” Frech exclusively shared with Us Weekly while partnering with Procter & Gamble. “I said, ‘Is that not USA enough? A Lakers jersey with Shaquille O’Neal? That’s USA enough.’ I posted this video. Shaq DMs me and says, ‘Love you brother, go out there. Win gold.’”

While Frech hasn’t posted the video on his own Instagram yet, he believes the motivational message helped him reach his Paralympic dreams.

“Shaq did send me a video wishing me good luck, telling me to go win the gold,” he said. “Maybe I felt so motivated by it, I had to do it twice. Shaq’s the man. For him to say something like that was really cool. I was freaking out in my room. We were all freaking out.”

Earlier this month, Frech — who was born with congenital limb differences, leading to the amputation of his left leg at the age of 3 — defied expectations when he helped Team USA pick up two additional gold medals.

While he’s since left Paris to start college at the University of Southern California, the Angel City Sports cofounder is grateful to have the opportunity to share his story and compete with the very best.

“I think that you don’t have to feel pity for these athletes. This is the highest level competition on the planet,” he told Us about the Paralympics. “That’s the fact of the matter. They just happen to have a physical disability. I think that the Paralympics is growing at a rate unlike anything I’ve ever seen before. I think the traction we’re seeing online and in the mainstream media is off the charts and super exciting.”

While he has high hopes of competing once again at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, he’s currently focused on training, school and sharing his story through multiple platforms.

Frech is expected to be featured in an upcoming documentary film created by P&G Studios & Harder Than You Think titled the Rising Phoenix: A New Revolution. The cinematic experience aims to redefine the image of disability to audiences everywhere.

The Paralympian is also finding some time to watch reality TV. As a viewer of Love Island USA and The Bachelor, Frech couldn’t help but share some casting suggestions for future seasons.

“I have a friend, Nick Mayhugh, on the US team who I think would be perfect. I really hope that he goes on the next season of Love Island,” he said. “But I have another friend who would absolutely be the perfect Bachelor. My really good friend Trenten Merrill is a fantastic guy. He’s charismatic, he’s good looking, he’s strong, he’s a Paralympic medalist in the long jump and I think he would be fantastic as the Bachelor. Give him an audition, and let’s see if he makes it along.”