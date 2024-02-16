Yellowstone is coming to an end in 2024, but creator Taylor Sheridan already has several new projects lined up, including Paramount+’s Landman.

The streaming service announced the upcoming series in February 2022, revealing in a press release that Billy Bob Thornton will play the lead character, a crisis manager for an oil company.

“We are in the privileged position to be able to work with people that we truly admire,” 101 Studios CEO David C. Glasser said in a statement at the time. “With Landman, Taylor developed it with Billy Bob in mind, and we were thrilled when he came on board. He is not only one of the greatest actors of our generation but also a true creative partner.”

Two years went by before fans were given any more details about Landman, which is being produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

The show, which is based on the hit “Boomtown” podcast, marks Sheridan’s ninth project under the Paramount umbrella. He cocreated Landman alongside Christian Wallace, and they’re both executive producers on the show as well. Sheridan is also working on an untitled Yellowstone sequel rumored to star Matthew McConaughey.

Scroll down to learn more about Landman:

What Is ‘Landman’ About?

“Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Landman is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs,” the official logline reads. “Based on the notable 11-part podcast ‘Boomtown,’ the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.”

Who Will Star in ‘Landman’?

Thornton will play Tommy Norris. The actor previously played gunslinger Jim Courtright in Sheridan’s 1883.

In February 2024, Paramount+ announced Ali Larter as Angela, Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris and Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris. James Jordan, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie and Paulina Chávez were also confirmed as cast members.

Who Will Demi Moore Play in ‘Landman’?

Demi Moore was announced in February 2024 as a series regular. She will portray Cami, the “wife to one of the most powerful oil men in Texas and friend of Tommy Norris,” according to a press release.

Who Does Jon Hamm Play in ‘Landman’?

Jon Hamm’s casting was also revealed in February 2024. The actor will have a recurring guest role as Monty Miller, described as “a titan of the Texas oil industry who has a long personal and professional relationship with Tommy Norris.”

Has ‘Landman’ Begun Filming?

Paramount+ confirmed in February 2024 that production was underway “in and around” Fort Worth, Texas. The location is close to Sheridan’s Four Sixes ranch.

Where Can You Watch ‘Landman’?

Landman will stream on Paramount+.

When Will ‘Landman’ Premiere?

Paramount+ has not yet announced when Landman will premiere.