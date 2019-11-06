



Mark your calendars! ATX Television Festival has announced its first wave of programming for the 2020 season, and it includes the Parenthood cast getting back together to celebrate 10 years since the series’ debut.

Creator Jason Katims, producer David Hudgins and cast members Peter Krause, Lauren Graham, Monica Potter, Erika Christensen, Mae Whitman and Craig T. Nelson will partake in a live script reading and panel. Additional participants will be announced.

Parenthood aired for six seasons on NBC from 2010 to 2015, following the Braverman family.

That’s not the only reunion, however. The annual festival will hold a writers’ room reunion for the team behind western Justified, celebrating the show’s 10th anniversary. Creator Graham Yost will be joined by writer-producers Fred Golan, Dave Andron, Benjamin Cavell, Chris Provenzano, Taylor Elmore, VJ Boyd, Ingrid Escajeda, Gary Lennon and Wendy Calhoun for a conversation about the creative, collaborative process that created the FX hit and their careers that followed.

Other announcements include a look back at HBO’s first one-hour drama, Oz, featuring a conversation with creator Tom Fontana and cast members Lee Tergesen and Dean Winters. Additionally, NBC will host a panel spotlighting their Female Forward directing initiative. This will include a conversation with NBC Entertainment Copresidents of Scripted Programming, Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, along with showrunners and directors to be announced at a later date.

On the screening front, ATX will show the unaired pilot episode for L.A. Confidential, based on James Ellroy’s novel, which was adapted as a film in 1997. A conversation with creator Jordan Harper, executive producer Anna Fricke and executive producer/director Michael Dinner will follow.

Season 9 of ATX TV Festival takes place June 4-7, 2020, in Austin. More announcements will arrive soon.