Paris Hilton is on a mission to revitalize pop music — and she’s calling on some big names in the industry to help her succeed.

“I’ve been in the studio [with] Sia executive producing my full album,” Hilton, 42, said on the Tuesday, December 5, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “She’s going to be here tonight, I love her so much.”

Hilton gushed over how “honored” she was to work with Sia, 47, calling the singer is “the most brilliant songwriter of our time.” Hilton also shared that she also got to collaborate with Meghan Trainor on her album, which is set to drop in 2024.

“Meghan Trainor has written me so many epic songs, the album is so sick,” Hilton gushed. “[It’s] here to save pop music.”

Hilton hasn’t released any new solo music since her debut self-titled album, Paris, which dropped in 2006. The dance album featured “Turn It Up,” “Nothing in This World” and her biggest hit, “Stars Are Blind.” The album hit number six on the Billboard 200 chart at the time, however, Hilton ultimately decided to pursue other passions following its release, including becoming a world-renowned DJ.

“When I am up on stage, it’s an indescribable feeling,” Paris explained to Billboard in October 2020. “The energy and the love that I get from the audience is such a magical feeling, and being up there, I feel like I am on top of the world.”

The Paris in Love star dipped her toe back into the music industry earlier this year. In October, she teamed up with her pal Steve Aoki for a new single titled “Lighter.”

“My debut collaboration with friend and legendary DJ, Steve Aoki, reflects years of supporting one another, and this song is the perfect representation of all the epic times we’ve had,” Hilton said in a statement at the time. “Whether it’s performing in front of thousands of fans at Tomorrowland or bringing the party to the studio, it’s always a celebration. I can’t wait for fans to turn up the volume and feel ‘Lighter’ on the dance floor.”

Shortly after Aoki, 46, and Hilton released their song, the reality star confirmed she was in the process of creating her second album after nearly a two-decade hiatus.

“Yeah, I’m recording the new album right now,” she revealed during an October appearance on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.