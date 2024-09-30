Members of Patrick Mahomes’ family supported him from afar on Sunday amid his grandfather’s ongoing health issues.

Patrick’s mother, Randi Mahomes, shared a picture of herself, her father, Randy, and her 12-year-old daughter, Mia, Patrick’s stepsister, watching the Sunday, September 29 showdown between her son’s Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers from her father’s hospital room.

“Game day with my dad and Mia,” Randi captioned the photo, which she posted via her Instagram Story.

Via X, Randi shared the same photo and asked her followers for “prayers please for my dad.”

Randi first revealed her father was in failing health earlier this month when she issued a similar call for prayer.

“Prayer warriors please pray for my daddy. He is in the hospital and is not well 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏his name is Randy,” she shared via X September 13.

Randi seemingly posted about her father again on September 18, writing via X, “I just wish I could somehow make it all make sense…but I just can’t. #stillblessed.”

The extended Mahomes family — including Patrick, his two children, Sterling and Bronze, and his younger brother, Jackson Mahomes — was able to spend time together with Randy during the Chiefs’ offseason in March.

“Priceless time with my family ❤️God is so Great #blessed #missyoumomma #2024 #Easter,” Randi captioned a photo of the group, which also included herself and Mia.

In April 2023, Randi lost her mother, Debbie, after an undisclosed health battle.

“I love you momma, I will see you again in Heaven 🙏🏽, “ Randi wrote via Instagram alongside a slideshow featuring images from her mother’s life.

Randi has routinely posted about her mother since her passing.

“Happy Birthday Momma 🤍 i love you and miss you so very much, she shared via Instagram in August 2023. “Still doesn’t feel real you are gone but I know you are in a much better place.”

Randi married Patrick’s biological father, Pat, in the late ’90s before the couple divorced in 2006. Recently, she opened up about the challenges of raising Patrick, who she gave birth to when she was 20 years old.

“Patrick is my first child, and I grew up with him basically,” Randi told People in February. “I had him at a young age, and I don’t go out saying that’s the best thing to do, but it was the best thing for me just because it made me grow up.”

She added, “Sometimes, I look back and I’m like, ‘Where would I be if I didn’t have him?’ Because I wasn’t going down a bad road, I just wasn’t going on a road.”