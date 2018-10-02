Former Big Brother alum and The Challenge: Final Reckoning.Opens a New Window. cast member Paul Calafiore will be blogging exclusive with Us Weekly each week, sharing his opinion and what really went down.

Normally, when a show says “you don’t want to miss the next episode,” you don’t believe them. This episode, however, lived up to the hype. If people thought Shane and Nelson swinging for the fences last week shook up the game, then this week put the game in a blender and put that s—t on high.

The episode kicked off with Zach and Amanda in power – an interesting team to be in the power seat because the house is completely split; Zach is on one side while Amanda is on the other. The only team that has been a swing vote is my Big Brother family Jozea and Da’Vonne, but this time around, they were forced to make a decision and choose sides.

Nelson made it known that he wanted Johnny and Tony in Armageddon now that they are available, so it appeared as though the entire Lavender Ladies/TYB alliances were throwing their votes that way. After speaking with Jozea and Da’Vonne, Cara felt as though the only way to keep the numbers in her team’s favor was for everyone on their side to vote for Hunter and Ashley. If they could convince Jozea and Da’Vonne to vote on their side, it would force a split and put the decision back on Zach and Amanda.

A quiet little poolside chat between Zach and Tony was quickly crashed by Amanda and Ashley to put a stop to whatever it is they felt Tony is trying to do. Here’s what Zach was trying to explain to her and here’s my take on the entire situation: Was Zach aware that her side would never say their name? Yes. What Zach was trying to explain to Amanda was that when the numbers eventually dwindle down, they will be the first ones to go on her side of the alliance.

Do we know this for a fact? No, but one can speculate. Zach and Amanda have won two challenges up until now and in my opinion, were the most well-balanced team, so it would make sense for them to be the first team in targeted. On the other side, Zach and Amanda were valuable numbers that would have had less of a chance to get thrown in leading to a final. Hindsight is 20/20 and we will never know because the votes were split which brings us to THE MOST entertaining moment of The Challenge thus far.

The stakes were high and the house was split at Armageddon and it came down to Zach and Amanda to choose between two teams: Tony/Bananas or Hunter/Ashley. However, they went back and forth and couldn’t decide – she refused to say Ashley’s name, while he refused to say Tony’s. So, TJ gave them an ultimatum: Decide or go into elimination themselves.

Without hesitation Zach walked down and stood right next to TJ in a stunning, jaw-dropping moment. I mean, if that s—t didn’t get you amped up, then why the f—k are you even watching The Challenge to begin with? Yes the slow-mo walk down made it that much more badass and we thank video editing for moments like this.

Amanda was absolutely stunned at what just went down and they then had to pick a team to go against. Unfortunately they chose my BB fam as a lesser of two evils because they, once again, couldn’t decide who to choose. However, TJ through another surprise at them, bringing Mercenaries Cory and Devin. If they beat both teams, Cory and Devin – part of TYB/LL alliance – would join the game.

This elimination was absolutely crazy! Zach broke his nose shaking off one of the slabs. Both teams came down to the final slab that just wouldn’t shake off – honestly shocked that it didn’t – and Cory and Devin were able to win their way into the game. Talk about a power shift and a game changer. It’s not looking good for Cara/Marie and Tony/Bananas right now because the TYB/LL alliance are now in complete control of this game.

Quick note regarding the redemption house. I’m literally running out of insults to throw at Kyle, so I’m going to save them for the reunion when I can say them directly to his face.

The Challenge: Final Reckoning airs on MTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

