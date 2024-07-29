Group hug!

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn made their San Diego Comic-Con debut as the new Fantastic Four on Saturday, July 27, during Marvel Studios’ presentation, but, before that, the cast shared a sweet embrace backstage.

Pascal, 49, shared behind-the-scenes footage via Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 28, which shows him, Kirby, Moss-Bachrach and Quinn sharing a group hug just moments before surprising a roaring crowd in Hall H.

During Saturday’s panel, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that the upcoming reboot will be titled The Fantastic Four: First Steps and feature villains Galactus and the Silver Surfer.

“We’re all collectively going to bring an essence that is a family rather than thinking about what we individually are going to bring,” Quinn said at the event, per Entertainment Weekly.

Marvel’s first family returns to the big screen with Pascal playing Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Kirby, 36, as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Quinn, 30, as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch and Moss-Bachrach, 47, as Ben Grimm/The Thing.

“I don’t think I’ve laughed so much in a rehearsal period before,” said Kirby during Saturday’s Marvel presentation. “We laughed so much. We want to do it justice. It’s amazing reading comics from the ’60s all the way up. When you read the comics it’s got so much joy in it so I hope we can bring that to the movie.”

Moss-Bachrach, who will use motion-capture technology to play the Thing, said he received support from fellow Marvel star Mark Ruffalo, whose performance as the Hulk requires similar technology.

“I got a really nice text message from Mark Ruffalo just to demystify the process of motion capture because I’ve never done it before,” the Bear star said. “He sent a long, generous text message taking away a bit of how I was scared of the technology.”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is due to begin shooting in London this week, but the cast united for the first time on set on Thursday, July 25, as documented by Pascal via Instagram. The Last of Us star shared a selfie with his costars and captioned it, “Our first mission 💙.” The movie hits theaters on July 25, 2025.

Also during Saturday’s presentation, Marvel Studios shocked the audience — and the world — by announcing Robert Downey Jr. will return to the MCU as Doctor Doom in Marvel’s next two Avengers movies set for release in 2026 and 2027, respectively.