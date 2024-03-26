Spotted: Penn Badgley giving major lonely boy vibes while filming the fifth and final season of You.

Badgley, 37, who stars as serial killer Joe Goldberg on the hit Netflix series, was seen in character while walking the streets of New York City on Monday, March 25. He donned a black peacoat, maroon shirt and navy blue slacks for the scene, looking reminiscent of his former Gossip Girl character, Dan Humphrey. A gold band could be seen on his left ring finger.

Netflix confirmed earlier on Monday that filming for the final season had officially begun. “Back to where it all began,” the streaming service wrote via Instagram alongside an image of Badgley on set. “The 5th and final season of YOU is now in production.”

Season 4 of You, which aired in two parts last year, ended with Joe giving into his dark side and moving to the Big Apple after a murder spree in London. He also found himself in romantic bliss with Kate Galvin-Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie), who revealed she was more than accepting of his violent tendencies. Less than one month after season 4 premiered, Netflix announced that the show would be back for one last season to conclude Joe’s story.

Details about season 5 have been sparse, but Joe will come face to face with his in-laws before the series wraps. Griffin Matthews has been cast as Kate’s brother, Teddy Lockwood, while Pitch Perfect alum Anna Camp will play Reagan and Maddie Lockwood, Joe’s twin sisters-in-law. Madeline Brewer, meanwhile, will portray Bronte, an “enigmatic and free-spirited playwright who comes to work at Joe Goldberg’s new bookstore.” Michael Foley and Justin W Lo replace creator Sera Gamble as co-showrunners.

Netflix released its first teaser for season 5 in June 2023 during the Brazilian fan convention TUDUM. The short clip features Badgley addressing the camera directly.

“You’re considering what, or should I say who, Joe will come up against as he finally returns to New York. We all know there are many loose ends from Joe’s past,” he teases as glimpses of past characters — including Jenna Ortega’s Ellie, John Stamos’ Dr. Nicky, Shalita Grant’s Sherry and Travis Van Winkle’s Cary Conrad — flash across the screen. “The question is: Who are you?”

Keep scrolling to see the first images of Badgley from You season 5:

Lonely Boy

Badgley channeled his former Gossip Girl character while strutting around Manhattan.

The Future Looks Bleeck

Badgley huddled around Bleecker St. Station while filming a scene.

Is That You?

Badgley — er, Joe — squinted while glaring across the street. Could he have been staring at his next obsession? Looks to Us like someone’s in danger.