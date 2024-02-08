Get ready demigods, because Percy Jackson and the Olympians is returning for more mythological adventures on Disney+.

A second season of the TV show, based on the book series of the same name by Rick Riordan, was announced just one week after its season 1 finale aired in January 2024.

“Passengers, this is your captain from the bridge. If you look out the forward observation deck, you will see our next destination, the Sea of Monsters,” Riordan wrote via Instagram in February 2024, reacting to the renewal. “Thank you for sailing with us on board the Princess Andromeda!”

Season 1 followed Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), a troubled 12-year-old who discovers he is the son of the Greek god Poseidon. After being accused of stealing Zeus’ Master Bolt, Percy sets off on a quest with fellow demigod Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries) and his satyr protector Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) to retrieve the weapon and clear his name.

The next chapter is expected to follow the events of Riordan’s second Percy Jackson novel, The Sea of Monsters. Scroll down for everything to know so far about Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2:

What Is ‘Percy Jackson’ Season 2 About?

Based on the second Percy Jackson novel, The Sea of Monsters, season 2 will likely be set one year after the events of season 1. In the second book, Percy returns to the demigod safe haven Camp Half-Blood, which is in disarray after the magical tree protecting its barriers is poisoned. (Zeus’ daughter Thalia was turned into the tree after nearly dying while saving a trio of campers years prior.)

Season 2 will see Percy and his friends work to save Thalia by traveling to the Sea of Monsters to retrieve The Golden Fleece, a powerful Greek artifact with the ability to heal any living thing. Grover also finds himself in the sea on his quest to find Pan, the god of the wild, after receiving his searcher’s license at the end of season 1.

When Will ‘Percy Jackson’ Season 2 Premiere?

Disney+ has not announced an official release date for Percy Jackson season 2.

Which ‘Percy Jackson’ Cast Members Will Return for Season 2?

Casting for the show’s second season has not been confirmed, but Scobell, Jeffries and Simhadri are expected to return as Percy, Annabeth and Grover, respectively.

Season 1 characters Luke Castellan (Charlie Bushnell), Sally Jackson (Virginia Kull), Chiron (Glynn Turman), Dionysus (Jason Mantzoukas), Ares (Adam Copeland), Clarisse La Rue (Dior Goodjohn) and Hermes (Lin-Manuel Miranda) are also featured in the Sea of Monsters book.

Are There New Characters in ‘Percy Jackson’ Season 2?

One major player in The Sea of Monsters book is Percy’s classmate Tyson, who becomes an integral member of his quest to save Grover and Camp Half-Blood.

As the novel’s title suggests, The Sea of Monsters will also introduce a number of dangerous creatures, including the cyclopses, sirens and hydras, as well as the Greek goddess of magic, Circe.

Will ‘Percy Jackson’ Go Beyond Season 2?

“There’s so many different ways that it could go,” Scobell said of adapting more of the Percy Jackson books during a February 2024 episode of “The Zach Sang Show” podcast. “There’s the first five books, which I think is, like, the base. We have to do all [of] those. I mean, again, I don’t know if they’re gonna do any of them, but I really hope so.”

The original five Percy Jackson books were released between 2005 and 2009. Riordan expanded the universe with The Heroes of Olympus series, which consists of five novels, before releasing a sixth Percy Jackson installment in 2023. A seventh book, titled Wrath of the Triple Goddess, is set to be released in September 2024.