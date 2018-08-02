A couple who travels together, stays together! Travel Channel’s Philippe and Ashlan Cousteau proved just how well they know each other when they stopped by Us Weekly’s studio for “The Newly Married Game”! See how the Caribbean Pirate Treasure hosts did in the video above.

As the grandson of renowned explorer Jacques Cousteau, Philippe doesn’t do anything without precision and lots of planning. When asked their favorite travel destination, the couple answered without hesitation: “Paris – that’s where we were engaged and married!”

Nearly six years after their elaborate 2012 engagement, the pair still remember every detail.

“I mean, Philippe proposed to me while the Eiffel tower was sparkling,” Ashlan recalled. “He was stalling on the roof and I was like, ‘What are you doing?’”

Philippe chimed in: “It was like 9:45 p.m., and I was like, ‘I gotta eat up 15 minutes [until it starts sparkling!]’ And, it’s cold out.”

“I was like, ‘Why am I on a roof in four-inch heels?’” Ashlan reminisced. “There’s rose petals … I was like, ‘Are you up to something?’”

Philippe tried to distract his soon-to-be fiancee: “I was like, ‘Look over there!’ It starts sparkling. And I got down on one knee and then I proposed.”

“And then I almost fell off said-roof of the hotel with surprise,” she laughed.

As if that weren’t romantic enough, the couple returned to their favorite travel destination in 2014 to exchange vows at a French Chateau.

So what’s the duo’s trick to traveling with your significant other without fighting over directions or where to eat? Ashlan, who recently partnered with Curio Collection by Hilton, advised: “Make sure you take time for yourself, which we do. Sometimes I’ll just sit outside on the balcony while Philippe reads the paper, or he’ll go down to the bar. Everybody needs a little of their own time, even if it’s just 10 minutes.”

Philippe added: “Understand how the other person likes to travel and compromise. So if you’re a driven scheduler and the other person isn’t, then schedule half and leave half open.”

To see if the couple can agree on where their first date was and who said “I love you” first, watch the video above!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!