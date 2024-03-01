Pitbull and Dolly Parton Collaborate on 9 to 5 Remix

Dolly Parton and Pitbull recently teamed up for a remix of “9 to 5” — and Us Weekly wants to know why this is not a hotter topic of conversation.

February was a busy month. Princess Kate Middleton hasn’t been seen in public, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor separated, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss sued Tom Sandoval, Leah McSweeney sued Bravo, Beyoncé announced a country album and Taylor Swift won the Super Bowl.

So it’s understandable that few people noticed when Mr. Worldwide, 43, joined Parton, 78, for “Powerful Women,” which samples “9 to 5” and finds Pitbull telling Parton to “get it, girl.” But it’s March now — and Women’s History Month — and Us cannot let this oversight stand any longer.

Released on February 16, “Powerful Women” is part of a compilation Pitbull produced in collaboration with the Daytona 500, where he performed as part of the festivities. The EP also features Tim McGraw and Nile Rodgers, and it’s the second release in Pitbull’s Trackhouse series, which debuted in October 2023. Nothing on the original Trackhouse or Trackhouse (Daytona 500 Edition) can compete with “Powerful Women,” though, for many reasons.

The No. 1 reason is, of course, Parton, who’s always game for anything and has a buoyant sense of humor. Haters will say this track does a disservice to her storied career, but happy people can just sit back and laugh at the fact that Mr. 305 got Parton to rap, “Here’s to Jane and Lily and the girls that fight for equal pay, equal rights / Now some of us are pit bulls too, we appreciate the things you do.” (That’s Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, for those readers unfamiliar with the cinematic masterpiece 9 to 5, starring Parton, Fonda and Tomlin as three fed-up career women who team up to destroy their sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot boss.)

Then there’s Pitbull himself, who is so earnestly having a good time at all hours of the day that it’s easier just to go with it. He is the Guy Fieri of music, selling ridiculous goods that will clog your arteries but taste so amazing that you can’t help but indulge in a little treat.

The only thing missing is Pitbull calling Parton “Mrs. 865” — that’s the area code for Pigeon Forge, Tennessee — but we got the next best thing: a Dolly/dale pun that delights Pitbull so much he laughs at his own joke mid-song. Your move, Grammy voters!