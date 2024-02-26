A year after PJ Harvey released her tenth studio album, the art rock icon is hitting the road.

Harvey, 54, announced on Monday, February 26 that she will perform in support of 2023’s I Inside the Old Year Dying, the album adapted from her epic poem, Orlam (published in 2022). The tour begins in June in Barcelona, Spain, before snaking its way throughout Europe. In August, Harvey will touch down stateside to play The Anthem in Washington D.C., kicking off her first North American tour in 7 years.

With 16 North American dates total, Harvey will hit Philadelphia, New York and Boston from there before going to Canada to play Leval, Quebec, and Toronto, Ontario. She’ll return to the U.S. by way of Detroit before hitting cities like Chicago, Seattle, and San Francisco.

Along with the tour announcement, Harvey shared the music video for “Seem an I.” The picturesque visual was directed by Colm Bairéad (The Quiet Girl, The Joy) and features actress Ruth Wilson (The Affair, Luther, His Dark Materials) running across the landscape of England’s Kennel Farm.

“Ruth and I became friends after working together on Clio Barnard’s film Dark River,” said PJ Harvey in a press statement. “I have always greatly admired Ruth’s work as an actor, so I had long harbored a dream that we might work together again in some way. When the opportunity to work with Colm Bairéad came up I knew him to be a director Ruth thought highly of, as I did, so it felt right to ask her if she would star in the film. I find the resulting short film beautiful and moving for having Ruth’s magical presence and Colm’s unique vision.”

“I have always been a huge fan of PJ, so it was a great privilege to work alongside Colm and Polly [Jean Harvey] to bring ‘Seem an I’ to visual life in this mysterious and hypnotic short film,” added Wilson in the statement. “There is no better way to spend a day in the magical world of PJ Harvey.”

Havey began her career in the late 1980s as a part of the British band Automatic Dlamini. She formed an eponymous band in 1991 with Rob Ellis and John Parish. After two albums, the trio disbanded. Harvey continued as a celebrated solo artist, often collaborating with Parish and other like-minded musicians.

She became an icon of the alternative and underground music scene with albums like 1993’s Rid of Me and 1995’s To Bring You My Love, the latter of which contains “Down by the Water,” her highest charting song on the U.S. Alternative charts. In 1994, Harvey appeared alongside her fellow alternative icons Bjork and Tori Amos on the cover of British magazine Q, Though the feature helped establish PJ Harvey as a powerhouse in the public eye, the feature’s title (“Hips. Lips. Tits. Power.”) angered many, with some fans calling it misogynistic.

I Inside the Old Year Dying is Harvey’s tenth album, her first since 2006’s The Hope Six Demolition Project. It earned Harvey a Best Alternative Music Album nomination at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Critics praised the work, with The Guardian calling the project “eerily forbidding, but intoxicating, and easy to lose yourself in.”