It’s time to end that toxic relationship. No, not the one with your significant other — the one you have with your bank! You know, the antiquated one you’ve been using since you first opened a checking account? Enter SoFi, the all-in-one banking app that allows consumers to save, spend, borrow, earn, invest and protect their money.

The brand is encouraging the public to drop their financial institutions with their fun “Break Up With Bad Banking” campaign — and shelling out several chances to win prizes at the same time!

One opportunity includes taking part in a three-day TikTok challenge where participants can share their break up stories using a catchy tune made in partnership with @JaxWritesSongs and using the hashtag #SoFiBreakUpChallenge. Several celebrities — including Porsha Williams, Karamo Brown and rapper 24kGoldn — are already on board!

Throughout the campaign, SoFi will reward people with $75,000 in SoFi Reward Points and the grand prize winner will be awarded $25,000 in rewards points at the end of the contest.

Because that’s not enough, SoFi is also offering up another opportunity to cash in during Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13. Throughout the big game, SoFi will host a Twitter conversation calling on members to #MoveOnWithSoFi and provide prompts via social media giving away up to $25,000 in prizes.

“Sometimes we stay in relationships that don’t fulfill us even though we know it’s time to break up,” Lauren Stafford Webb, Chief Marketing Officer of SoFi, says. “Our new ‘Break Up with Bad Banking’ campaign is a call to action for consumers to wake up from financial complacency and join a bank that truly understands their wants and needs.”

The exec adds: “We are committed to creating meaningful and lasting relationships with our members. When you move on with SoFi, you’re entering a relationship that prioritizes you. Our robust product offering puts you and your financial needs first to help you get your money right—and ultimately help you achieve financial independence.”

