This Price is Right contestant may have gotten carey-d away! Price is Right host Drew Carey nearly fell off the stage during the Wednesday, January 24, episode after a very excited fan ran up on stage and jumped into his arms.

A contestant named Sona was so enthusiastic after being told to “come on down” that not only did she hug the host, 59, but she jumped onto him and he fell backward. He was inches away from falling head-first into the audience, and Sona ran over to help him up. “I’m so sorry,” she told the host.

Carey, who kept a smile on his face the entire time, reassured her with, “I’m fine, fine!” The comedian quickly told George Gray, the show’s announcer, to tell Sona what she was playing for but before he did, Gray said, “Sona, do not break the host or our set, and then I will say, ‘How’d you like a brand new car?’”

Unfortunately, despite her uncontrollable excitement, Sona didn’t win the car during a game of “Pass the Buck.” However, she did take home $3,000 and the memory of tackling Carey.

Carey took over as the host of The Price is Right 11 years ago, replacing host Bob Barker. “I knew the show had been on so long and was part of the American fabric. And I didn’t want to be the one to screw it up,” Carey told Gold Derby in 2017, A decade after taking the job. “It wasn’t about being as good as Bob Barker because I knew I was going to be different no matter what. If I do this show, am I going to screw it up and get it cancelled? That’s all I didn’t want to do was to be the one that ruined it.”

The Price Is Right airs on CBS weekdays at 11 a.m. ET.

