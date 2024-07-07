Your account
Entertainment

Everything to Know About Prince William’s Homewards Organization Receiving TV Docuseries

By
Prince William, Prince of WalesJean Catuffe/Getty Images

Prince William’s Homewards organization will get the TV treatment in a new docuseries.

The Prince of Wales announced the news following the organization’s one-year anniversary.

“We’re celebrating the first year of @homewardsuk!” The Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram wrote in July 2024. “Coming soon: A @saatchi_gallery exhibition. An @itv documentary. As we work to demonstrate that it is possible to end homelessness, #Homewards is also about changing the narrative, improving the understanding of what it means to be homeless.”

William and the Royal Foundation launched Homewards in June 2023, a five-year program that addresses homelessness — and aims to show that it can be ended. The plan was implemented in six flagship locations across the U.K., each of which received up to £500,000 in seed funding.

“In a modern and progressive society, everyone should have a safe and secure home, be treated with dignity and given the support they need,” William said in a statement at the time. “Through Homewards, I want to make this a reality and over the next five years, give people across the U.K. hope that homelessness can be prevented when we collaborate.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about the Homewards organization docuseries:

Prince William, Prince of Wales Samir Hussein/WireImage

What Will Be Featured in Prince William’s Homewards Organization Docuseries?

The docuseries will give viewers a glimpse of the first year of Homewards. A synopsis on the series’ website promised the doc “will follow Prince William as he launches Homewards across the country, as well as the journeys of those currently facing homelessness or who have lived experience of the issue.”

It will also feature advocates of Homewards, and “those leading individual projects across the U.K.”

“We know that television has the power to change hearts and minds,” CEO of The Royal Foundation, Amanda Berry, OBE, said in a statement. “Homelessness can seem like it is hard to prevent but by sharing the realities of people’s experiences and those who are coming together to support them, we can inspire action. This two-part documentary will help raise vital awareness and demonstrate that, by working together, it is possible to end homelessness.”

When Will Prince William’s Homewards Organization Docuseries Be Released?

Per the Homewards website, the docuseries “will be shown on ITV1 and ITVX this autumn.”

How Many Episodes Will Be Featured in Prince William’s Homewards Organization Docuseries?

The docuseries will have two parts.

What Will Prince William’s Homewards Organization Docuseries Be Called?

The docuseries has a working title of Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.

