Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Prince William Attends Royal Engagement Solo After Being Spotted With Kate Middleton in Windsor

By
Prince William Attends Royal Engagement Solo After His Farmer s Market Outing With Kate Middleton
Prince William attends a Homewards Sheffield Local Coalition meeting at the Millennium Gallery on March 19, 2024. Oli Scarff - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William is returning his focus to his royal duties after stepping out with Princess Kate Middleton.

William, 41, traveled solo to Sheffield, England, on Tuesday, March 19, with The Royal Foundation’s Homewards Programme. He announced during his visit that in an effort to address homelessness, more than $1 million is being donated by one of his partners in the Homewards initiative.

When the program was launched last summer, Homebase pledged to provide up to 1,500 “Home Starter Packs,” which can include items such as paint, furniture, flooring and furnishings to help individuals settle into their new homes comfortably.

William started his visit by meeting with parents, caregivers and young adults from local families who have faced housing insecurity and homelessness. The Prince of Wales was joined by campaigner and influencer Kwajo Tweneboa, who opened up about his own experience with homelessness and housing insecurity.

Prince William and Duchess Kate Relationship Timeline 2011 Got Married

Related: Prince William and Princess Kate’s Relationship Timeline

“Involving those with lived experience throughout the creation and delivery of Homewards is one of the program’s guiding principles, with co-creation of homelessness solutions recognized as critical best practice in ensuring initiatives have lasting impact,” William’s office at Kensington Palace said in a statement about the endeavor.

While William carried on his engagement without Kate, 42, the couple were spotted at the Windsor Farm Shop on Saturday, March 16, amid speculation about the princess’ wellbeing. The pair, who share kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, were seen in good spirits as they stopped at the store, which is close to their Windsor residence.

Prince William Attends Royal Engagement Solo After His Farmer s Market Outing With Kate Middleton
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales meets with members of staff during a Homewards Sheffield Local Coalition meeting at the Millennium Gallery in Sheffield, northern England on March 19, 2024. Temilade ADELAJA / POOL / AFP

Video footage from the outing was published by TMZ on Monday, March 18, marking the first time Kate was seen walking since her abdominal surgery earlier this year. Her last official appearance was in December 2023 during the royal family’s annual walk to Christmas Day church service in Sandringham.

One month later, Kensington Palace revealed that the Princess of Wales underwent a “planned” procedure and would be postponing royal appearances for several months.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the palace wrote via X. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Every Kate Middleton Sighting Since Speculation Into Her Whereabouts

Related: Where Is Kate Middleton? Breaking Down the Timeline of Her Disappearance

William, meanwhile, took a brief break from public duties to help Kate recover before resuming his royal engagements later that month.

As questions arose about Kate’s health, King Charles III was treated for an enlarged prostate in January and subsequently diagnosed with cancer. Charles, 75, has continued to carry out some official duties while receiving treatment.

Despite widespread theories being spread online, Kate’s rep insisted that details about her procedure would remain private for the time being.

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” a spokesperson told Us Weekly in a statement in February. “That guidance stands.”

Prior to her weekend outing with William, Kate was photographed several times this month, but the blurry images only prompted more questions. She was spotted on March 4 sitting in the passenger’s seat of the vehicle with her mother, Carole Middleton. One week later, Kate was seen leaving Windsor Castle with William, but her face was turned away from the camera.

While celebrating Mother’s Day in the U.K. on March 10, Kate shared a photo of herself and her children, with the Instagram caption confirming the snap was taken this year. Multiple news outlets later received a notice to “kill” the photo and remove it from publication because the portrait appeared to have been “manipulated” by the source.

FlipFlops

Deal of the Day

The Bestselling Flip-Flops Reviewers ‘Walk for Hours In’ Are 53% Off View Deal

Biggest Royal Family Scandals Through Years

Related: Biggest Royal Family Scandals Through the Years

Kate addressed the photo editing scandal in a statement, writing via X on March 11, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

According to a source, Kate’s continued decision to stay out of the public eye came as a surprise even to those closest to her.

“A few of Kate’s senior staffers haven’t been able to see or speak to her, and they didn’t even know about the surgery until it was announced, so it’s caught them off guard,” an insider shared exclusively with Us.

In this article

Prince William Bio Pic

Prince William
Kate Middleton, UsWeekly Celebrity Biography

Princess Kate

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!