Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete are using their expertise in a long-lasting marriage to help others find true love on Queens Court — starting with London “Deelishis” Charles.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from the season 2 premiere, which airs on Sunday, October 6, Holly, 60, asked London, 46, about what led her to the show.

“I believe that I was ready in my previous relationship. When I got married, I got married to be together forever. Through sickness and health until death do us part,” the former Flavor of Love contestant explained. “So my husband left and I am still ready to be married.”

London got visibly emotional while recalling the breakdown of her marriage.

“My ex-husband left me February of 2022. We didn’t divorce until October so that was a long road in between,” she said. “Anyone that is coming into my life now is going to have to be a little patient. It has been a rough road to say the least.”

Holly urged London not to give up on finding The One while reminding her she had a support system. Viewers will see London’s journey play out on season 2 of Peacock’s hit reality series, which previously featured Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea. The first season ended with Nivea, 42, not finding her match while Evelyn, 48, got engaged to finalist Lavon Lewis and Tamar, 47, ended up with Jeremy “JR” Robinson. Both couples have since called it quits.

The next installment focuses on K. Michelle, LisaRaye McCoy, and London as they are guided by Holly and Rodney to find their king by dating confident and successful men.

“Even with success, fame and fortune, the one area they have not ruled is matters of the heart,” read the synopsis for the show. “In this era of self-discovery, these Queens are opening their hearts to find their Kings amongst 22 confident, successful men.”

Holly and Rodney, 58, who have been married since 1995, recently reflected on their unbreakable bond. They specifically opened up about how finding out their son RJ, 26, was diagnosed with autism, made them stronger as a couple. (Holly and Rodney are also parents of Ryan, 26, Robinson, 22, and Roman, 19.)

“The divorce rate when you have a child on the spectrum is over 60, 70 percent,” Rodney exclusively told Us in September. “For us to be together in this fight, you have to have both parents involved. There were moments where we didn’t know if we were going to make it, but because of RJ and his bond and what we felt about him and what his struggle was, we stayed together.”

He added: “You step back and go, ‘It’s about him, not about us.’ You realize that life is more important when it comes to your child. We were able to do it, and we hope families can do it as well.”

Season 2 of Queens Court starts streaming on Peacock, Sunday, October 6. The series premiere will also air on Bravo Sunday at 9 p.m. ET and will continue to air weekly.