Get ready because a new docuseries is coming — and it’s bound to be a hit with everyone.

Quibi and Vice have teamed up for “Big Rad Wolf,” a story about the rise and fall of fashion company American Apparel and its CEO Dov Charney.

Viewers can expect to see exclusive interviews with former staff members and Charney himself, giving them a behind-the-scenes look at how the fashion empire came crashing down due to financial mismanagement and reports of inappropriate behavior.

“It was just as creative and innovative as it was toxic,” a former employee notes in the trailer.

“It’s important to talk about this guy who did atrocious things because he also did some really cool things, but you have to ask yourself, ‘Is that the kind of leadership you want to celebrate?’”he continues.

Charney, who has been called every name from a madman to a mogul, gets raw in the series, saying, “Well I’m surviving. … This documentary can cause me damage too. … To be colorful, crazy, eccentric right now is dangerous.”

“Big Rad Wolf” explores the history of American Apparel told by those who lived it through the good, the bad and the ugly.

Watch the trailer above for more and episodes of “Big Rad Wolf” only on Quibi.