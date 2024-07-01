Quincy Wilson made history after becoming the youngest-ever male U.S. track and field athlete to be selected to compete in the Olympics at age 16.

Wilson shared the news via Instagram on June 30 after his performance at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon. He placed sixth in the 400-meter final with a time of 44.94 seconds, which earned him a spot in the 4×400 relay pool for the Paris games.

“We goin’ to the Olympics,” he captioned a photo of himself triumphantly raising his arms after a race.

Earlier that month, he broke the under-18 world record in the 400-meter race with a time of 44.66 seconds. Days later, he set a new personal and world record with a time of 44.59 seconds. The record was previously held by Darrell Robinson for 42 years.

“All I know is I gave everything that I had and then some,” Wilson said after the final, via The Washington Post. “I can’t go back and be disappointed. At the end of the day, I’m 16 running grown-man times.”

Keep reading to find out more about the Olympic athlete:

Who Is Quincy Wilson’s Family?

Wilson’s parents, Monique and Roy Wilson, will be cheering him on as he prepares to go to the 2024 Paris Olympics. The star athlete also has an older sister, Kadence Wilson, who runs track at James Madison University. His cousin Shaniya Hall currently runs track at the University of Oregon.

“Just amazing. Just amazing,” his mom told NBC Sports of his record-breaking Olympic trials performance. “All his hard work, sweat and tears, all paid off for today and I can’t say any more that I’m just proud of him.”

The athlete is coached by Joe Lee, who confirmed to The Washington Post that the runner is set to be named to the U.S. team’s official roster, which will be solidified on July 8.

“He’s not a pro yet, although mentally he’s right there with the best of them,” Lee said during the trials. “He’s not afraid when he comes in here. He’s not intimidated. He believes he belongs because he does. We knew [faring well at the trials] was possible.”

Where Is Quincy Wilson From?

The track and field star is originally from Chesapeake, Virginia, but his parents relocated to Gaithersburg, Maryland, so he could attend high school in the area.

Where Does Quincy Wilson Go to School?

Wilson is a junior in the class of 2026 at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland, a private college prep school located just outside of Washington, D.C.

His cousin Hall also graduated from the prestigious school in 2020.

What Event Will Quincy Wilson Compete in at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Wilson will compete on the men’s 4×400 relay team. If he does run in the 2024 Olympics, he will be the youngest male U.S. track and field Olympian in history.

What Does Quincy Wilson Eat Before a Race?

While speaking with FloTrack in June 2024, Wilson opened up about his go-to pre-race meal, which he’s been eating since he started competing at age 8.

“I can say it’s a tradition,” he told the interviewers of eating waffles, eggs and bacon before a race. “That’s just the meal to go to. I mean, it’s not really the healthiest, but if it gets you around the track, good — then I’m gonna keep doing it.”