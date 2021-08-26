Rachael Leigh Cook, Matthew Lillard Bring Kids to 'He's All That' Premiere

The next generation! She’s All That costars Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard attended the premiere of He’s All That, Netflix’s gender-swapped remake of the film, and they had some special guests in tow.

The 41-year-old Josie and the Pussycats star brought her 7-year-old daughter, Charlotte, to the Wednesday, August 25, event. The 51-year-old Scream alum, meanwhile, brought his 16-year-old daughter, Macey.

Cook told Entertainment Tonight that the idea to bring Charlotte came from her boyfriend, Kevin Mann. “My daughter swooped his invite,” she explained. “He said, ‘You know what? You guys should make it a girls’ night.’ … I wanted to bring her and then before I knew it she said, ‘Will there be a red carpet?’ She was so excited. I didn’t even know she knew about red carpets.”

Along with Charlotte, the Criminal Minds alum shares son Theodore, 5, with her ex-husband, Daniel Gillies. The pair finalized their divorce earlier this year after announcing their split in 2019.

Lillard, for his part, is also dad to daughter Addison, 19, and son Liam, 13, with his wife, Heather Helm, whom he wed in 2000.

In the original She’s All That, released in 1999, Cook played Laney Boggs, an unpopular art student who undergoes a makeover and promptly becomes a prom queen contender. Lillard played Brock Hudson, a reality star who begins dating Taylor (Jodi Lyn O’Keefe) after meeting her on spring break.

Though both actors returned for He’s All That, they’re playing completely new characters. Cook stars as Mrs. Sawyer, mom to Padgett Sawyer (Addison Rae). Padgett undertakes a challenge to turn the school’s least popular boy, Cameron Kweller (Tanner Buchanan), into an influencer. Lillard plays the principal of the high school.

“It’s very similar to the original, with a lot of modern twists,” Rae, 20, told the Hollywood Fix in May. “There’s a lot of things you won’t expect but also can rely on being there as in the original.”

The movie will also feature a cameo from the TikTok star’s pal Kourtney Kardashian. “It was completely different than obviously anything she’s ever done before,” Rae told ET of the reality star, 42, earlier this month. “She said she was super nervous but I think she did great. It was funny seeing her channel something different.”

The Poosh founder plays one of the sponsorship contacts working with Padgett on her influencer content. “Honored to be your Jessica Torres,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram in August after the trailer debuted.

He’s All That will be available to stream via Netflix on Friday, August 27.