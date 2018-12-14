Us caught up with Rachel Brosnahan at the American Express Cash Magnet Simplify Holiday Hosting Supper in NYC on November 27 and shared her marvelous world — including her New Year’s resolution! Read on to learn 25 things about the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress.

1. Growing up, I had a [girl] bunny named Lacey that we later found out was a boy and renamed Larry David.

2. I’m the oldest of three siblings, but the shortest.

3. I just celebrated my 10th anniversary [living] in NYC! I feel like I can finally call myself a New Yorker.

4. I’ve always wished I could draw. Or sing!

5. There’s a scar shaped like a key on my left middle finger from when I was 4 and curious if the stove is still hot after you turn it off. FYI, it is.

6. I have two dogs: a pit bull named Nikki and a Shiba Inu named Winston. They’re my fur children and I love them.

7. Whenever I need inspiration, I watch YouTube videos of all the Elphabas [from Wicked] singing “Defying Gravity.”

8. I recently joined the board of directors at Covenant House International, an amazing organization that provides care and services to young people overcoming homelessness.

9. The best piece of advice I’ve ever received is, “Be kind to everyone. It costs nothing and goes a long way.”

10. Blonde is my natural hair color, but I started dying it dark when I was 16. I feel more myself with dark hair.

11. I have a love affair with travel-size condiments.

12. If I had to eat one food for the rest of my life, it would be French fries.

13. For a millennial, I’m particularly technologically challenged. It drives my mom insane.

14. I feel the most confident when I’m wearing a suit.

15. My favorite form of self-care is singing at the top of my lungs in the shower and watching episodes of Survivor while snuggling my pups.

16. Sports are big in my family. Before becoming an actress, I tried my hand at basketball, snowboarding, wrestling and lacrosse.

17. Blood doesn’t make me squeamish. I used to love watching documentaries about medical mysteries, and for a minute considered becoming a surgeon.

18. If I could have dinner with any living person, it would be Michelle Obama.

19. I graduated from NYU with a major in theater and a minor in psychology.

20. I’m a dual citizen of the U.S. and U.K.

21. I never go anywhere without sunscreen — at least SPF 50! I’m a vampire.

22. I’m perpetually about five minutes late and I hate it. My resolution next year is to be five minutes early instead.

23. I’m a terrible cook because I get distracted and end up burning everything. I once burned spaghetti, which feels like a feat.

24. I learned to play cribbage this year and I’m obsessed.

25. My ideal Friday night is hanging out at my place, drinking wine and playing board games with my friends.

