Expect a ton of familiar faces on your TV screen this fall – or at least familiar story lines. Following the success of Roseanne’s comeback on ABC, networks are grasping to nostalgia with their new shows. On this week’s Watch With Us podcast, Us Weekly breaks down the biggest surprises from Upfronts week, including cancellations, renewals, and pilot news!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine topped the list of surprises after Fox shockingly canceled the sitcom only for NBC to renew it. Fox also axed Last Man on Earth and The Exorcist only to bring back ABC’s hit sitcom, Last Man Standing, causing an uproar on social media, as fans of the other shows didn’t seem to want the Tim Allen sitcom back. On the pilots front, The CW picked up both Charmed and Roswell’s remakes, proving that history really does repeat itself.

In the meantime, find out what airs when in the fall in our schedule below. New shows are in bold!

SUNDAY

ABC Dancing With the Stars: Juniors (8 p.m. ET); Shark Tank (9 p.m. ET); The Alec Baldwin Show (10 p.m. ET)

CBS God Friended Me (8 p.m. ET); NCIS: Los Angeles (9 p.m. ET); Madam Secretary (10 p.m. ET)

FOX The Simpsons (8 p.m. ET) / Bob’s Burgers (8:30 p.m. ET); Family Guy(9 p.m. ET); Rel (9:30 p.m. ET)

NBC Sunday Night Football (8 p.m. ET)

THE CW Supergirl (8 p.m. ET); Charmed (9 p.m. ET)

MONDAY

ABC Dancing With the Stars (8 p.m. ET); The Good Doctor (10 p.m. ET)

CBS The Neighborhood (8 p.m. ET); Happy Together (8:30 p.m. ET); Magnum P.I. (9 p.m. ET); Bull (10 p.m. ET)

FOX The Resident (8 p.m. ET); 9-1-1 (9 p.m. ET)

NBC The Voice (8 p.m. ET); Manifest (10 p.m. ET)

THE CW Legends of Tomorrow (8 p.m. ET); Arrow (9 p.m. ET)

TUESDAY

ABC Roseanne (8 p.m. ET); The Kids Are Alright (8:30 p.m. ET); Black-ish(9:30 p.m. ET); Splitting Up Together (9 p.m. ET); The Rookie (10 p.m. ET)

CBS NCIS (8 p.m. ET); FBI (9 p.m. ET); NCIS: New Orleans (10 p.m. ET)

FOX The Gifted (8 p.m. ET); Lethal Weapon (9 p.m. ET)

NBC The Voice (8 p.m. ET); This Is Us (9 p.m. ET); New Amsterdam (10 p.m. ET)

THE CW The Flash (8 p.m. ET); Black Lightning (9 p.m. ET)

WEDNESDAY

ABC The Goldbergs (8 p.m. ET); American Housewife (8:30 p.m. ET); Modern Family (9 p.m. ET); Single Parents (9:30 p.m. ET); A Million Little Things (10 p.m. ET)

CBS Survivor (8 p.m. ET); SEAL Team (9 p.m. ET); Criminal Minds (10 p.m. ET)

FOX Empire (8 p.m. ET); STAR (9 p.m. ET)

NBC Chicago Med (8 p.m. ET); Chicago Fire (9 p.m. ET); Chicago P.D. (10 p.m. ET)

THE CW Riverdale (8 p.m. ET); All American (9 p.m. ET)

THURSDAY

ABC Grey’s Anatomy (8 p.m. ET); Station 19 (9 p.m. ET); How to Get Away With Murder (10 p.m. ET)

CBS The Big Bang Theory (8 p.m. ET); Young Sheldon (8:30 p.m. ET); Mom (9 p.m. ET); Murphy Brown (9 p.m. ET); S.W.A.T. (10 p.m. ET)

FOX Thursday Night Football (8 p.m. ET)

NBC Superstore (8 p.m. ET); The Good Place (8:30 p.m. ET); Will & Grace (9 p.m. ET); I Feel Bad (9:30 p.m. ET); Law & Order: SVU (10 p.m. ET)

THE CW Supernatural (8 p.m. ET); Legacies (9 p.m. ET)

FRIDAY

ABC Fresh Off the Boat (8 p.m. ET); Speechless (8:30 p.m. ET); Child Support (9 p.m. ET); 20/20 (10 p.m. ET)

CBS MacGyver (8 p.m. ET); Hawaii Five-O (9 p.m. ET); Blue Bloods (10 p.m. ET)

FOX Last Man Standing (8 p.m. ET); The Cool Kids (8:30 p.m. ET); Hell’s Kitchen (9- p.m. ET)

NBC Blindspot (8 p.m. ET); Midnight, Texas (9 p.m. ET); Dateline (10 p.m. ET)

THE CW Dynasty (8 p.m. ET); Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (9 p.m. ET)

