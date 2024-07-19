Stars are just like Us — they have their own pop culture obsessions even as they star in some of ours.

For Us Weekly’s new column I’m Obsessed With, Rachel Brosnahan exclusively shared a few of the fixations keeping her busy between projects. “I’m a little late to the party, but I just read Conversations With Friends by Sally Rooney,” the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star, 34, said when asked to share a favorite recent read while talking to Us at Pokémon GO Fest at Randall’s Island in NYC on July 6. “I was thrown back to a completely different time in my life, and it felt like I was inspired to be in conversation with that previous version of myself and to forgive her and celebrate her simultaneously. I just loved it.”

Brosnahan went on to explain that Rooney’s novel took her back to “those post-college years” when everything is up in the air. “You’re still trying to figure out who you are and what you want and who you are vs. who you’re pretending to be and who you want to be,” she added. “And when you’re making stupid decisions like it’s your job but also being so expanded in every part of yourself in every moment of every day, I felt like that.”

Keep scrolling for more of Brosnahan’s latest obsessions:

Chappell Roan

“I’m obsessed with her like the rest of the world right now. I feel so lucky we have her at this moment. She’s so radically herself, and she’s inspiring a new generation.”

‘The Daily’ Podcast

“It’s a look at the news from a more personal perspective. The news cycle is moving quicker than I can keep up [with]. I like being able to turn that on every morning and feel like I have my footing in terms of what we’re walking into that day. I have such a crush on [cohost] Michael Barbaro!”

‘Baby Reindeer’

“I only intended to watch one episode. … I had to work early the next morning, and then I watched the entire thing. I stayed up all night and I couldn’t stop watching. I had some weird dreams about it. The writing is incredible. The performances are incredible. I feel so lucky to have been introduced to those two actresses [Jessica Gunning and Nava Mau]. It’s just a perfect show. It tackles such difficult subject matter with thoughtfulness and sometimes humor, but it’s not afraid to. I was really moved by it.”

‘2001: A Space Odyssey’

“I rewatched [this 1968 film] on a plane, which was a mistake. They’re stuck in space and I’m in the air wondering if I’m going to die. I’ve seen it so many times, but I’m still blown away by some of those shots and went down the YouTube rabbit hole of how they did them back in the day. A perfect movie.”

With reporting by Andrew Nodell