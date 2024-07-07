Rachel Brosnahan is a consummate professional — unless there’s a Pokémon on the loose on set.

“There’s a lot of Pokémon in Times Square and [when] we were shooting [an episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel] near Times Square, one of our security guards revealed to me that he was a big Pokémon Go player,” Brosnahan, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, July 6, during Pokémon Go Fest at New York City’s Randall’s Island. “He and I snuck away while I was in the costume to go do a raid together.”

She continued, “It was fun. It’s kind of a core memory [being] decked out in full Mrs. Maisel gear with one of our security team guys.”

Brosnahan starred as Miriam “Midge” Maisel on Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel between 2017 and 2023. While Brosnahan’s titular role meant that she was frequently on-camera, she did have some downtime between takes.

Related: Everything ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Cast and Creators Said About the Final Se... Their encore! After five seasons on Prime Video, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is coming to an end — and the cast has plenty of thoughts before they say shalom. “We want young women, especially, to be inspired by Midge,” co-showrunner Dan Palladino exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2023 of what he and wife Amy […]

“The thing about set life, it’s a lot of hurry up and wait,” she explained to Us. “So, you know, you’re going, going, going, going, going, but then between set-ups or there might be a small scene that you’re not in [when] there’s not a whole lot to do.”

While Brosnahan partially used her downtime to “read a book” or “learn lines” for upcoming scenes, Pokémon Go became a “nice way [for her] to pass the time.” Niantic released its augmented reality mobile game in 2016, where fans could attempt to “catch” Pokémon creatures in the real world through an app.

“It’s a different kind of to-do list as a serial checklist person. I love checking off [and] catching different Pokémon,” Brosnahan said on Saturday. “There are different tasks you can complete. I felt like it was a fun way to pass the time.”

Brosnahan brought her Pokémon-hunting expertise to the annual Pokémon Go Fest, which is described as the “biggest Pokémon Go event of the year.” The festival — which takes place between Friday, July 5, and Sunday, July 7 — allows budding trainers to access exclusive gameplay and special bonuses while meeting other players in person.

“One of the things that [is] fun about it, especially in the early days, you had to work with other people to progress in the game,” Brosnahan, who has been playing Pokémon Go since 2016, said. “It was a fun way to meet people in different parts of the world. I don’t think I would have met any of the people I ended up playing with.”

Related: 'Gilmore Girls' Who've Alums Appeared on 'Mrs. Maisel' From Stars Hollow to Manhattan! The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel reunited creator Amy Sherman-Palladino with several of her former Gilmore Girls cast members for both brief and prolonged cameos. Before season 4’s February 2022 premiere, the Amazon Prime Video series made headlines after announcing the arrival of two beloved actors from the CW series, including Milo Ventimiglia, who played Jess Mariano. “They […]

She added, “There was a family I met in Vancouver when I was out there while my husband [Jason Ralph] was working. They traveled together in a large pack to fight Pokémon and battle in raids together. It was generations of a family that I had the opportunity to meet and I don’t think we would have, if not for the game.”

The actress further noted that her game allies had no idea who she was, which she called “the best part” of the experience.

With reporting by Andrew Nodell