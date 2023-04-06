Their encore! After five seasons on Prime Video, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is coming to an end — and the cast has plenty of thoughts before they say shalom.

“We want young women, especially, to be inspired by Midge,” co-showrunner Dan Palladino exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2023 of what he and wife Amy Sherman-Palladino set out to do with the show’s final season. “We always kind of kept that in mind that she was a role model even though she was from a different era. We want her to feel very modern. So that’s something we wanted to do, and hopefully, we do.”

Amy, meanwhile, revealed she is hoping to invoke a more intense reaction from viewers. “I want everyone to be devastated like I am [by the ending],” she quipped to Us. “I just want everyone to, like, up their dosage.”

The Emmy-winning series, which was created by Amy and Dan, premiered in March 2017 and follows titular character Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) as she breaks away from her 1950s life as a housewife to pursue a career in stand-up comedy. The first few seasons take Midge out of her cushy Upper West Side existence into the cafes and nightclubs of Greenwich Village as she makes her way through the city’s comedy industry alongside manager Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein).

By season 4, Midge has found herself at rock bottom after a seemingly pointed joke about music legend Shy Baldwin’s (Sterling K. Brown) sexuality left her blackballed and without a job. After working her way back by emceeing at an illegal strip club and finally acting on her feelings for fellow comedian Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) in season 4, the series left the brunette bombshell ready to finally find her big break.

“Amy, Dan and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling,” Amazon Studios head, Jennifer Salke, said in a February 2022 statement to The Hollywood Reporter when announcing that season 5 would be the show’s last. “The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life.”

She continued: “This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.”

In April 2023, Brosnahan shared her own thoughts about what she hopes fans will take away from the show’s final chapter, exclusively telling Us she is “excited” for viewers to see each character’s “payoff.” The House of Cards alum added that she would miss many things about her time on Maisel — but nothing as much as working beside Borstein.

“She’s a f–king genius. It’s not even fair how much talent is wrapped in that tiny, fun-sized body of hers,” Brosnahan gushed of her onscreen BFF. “It’s just rude this point. But Alex and I, we didn’t know each other before and we just fell into fox step and worked so seamlessly together from day one, minute one. It’s been such a joy to get to know her throughout process and to watch her and to watch [Susie and Midge’s] dynamic.”

When the show finally wrapped production in November 2022, Brosnahan took to social media to share an emotional tribute for the fans — and honor her time on the series.

“That’s a series wrap on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “This thing was lightning in a bottle. A cast, a crew and creators who got to time travel for 5 years together. It changed my life. I’m eternally grateful. I’ll have more words later, but for now … Thank you and goodnight.”

