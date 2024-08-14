After a very “dark” season 14 of Real Housewives of New Jersey, Rachel Fuda had some ideas for the next season of the show.

“I mean, I would love to have my friends,” Fuda, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, August 12. “I’ve worked my whole adulthood to create a positive, happy environment for me and my family and to put myself in a position where I have the most negative, toxic people around me completely negates everything that I’ve done in my adult life.”

Fuda, who has starred on the Bravo series since season 13, noted that it’s a “no brainer” that she would include Danielle Cabral, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs in the next season.

“And then potentially Jen Fessler based on what that role capacity looks like,” she added. “I think that based on that cast, you can bring in new people. Our personalities are alike, but we’re also very different, and that’s what I think makes our relationships so unique.”

Fuda said she and Cabral, 38, are “two different things” but they “make it work.”

“She walked in with gigantic crystals and I walked in with flowers,” she joked. “I think that bringing back a room of people that can have conflict and also have resolution only benefits the show and its totality.”

After a long season of fighting and deeply fractured friendships, the season 14 finale of RHONJ involved the cast — Teresa Giudice, Gorga, 45, Dolores Catani, Fessler, 54, Josephs, 57, Cabral, Jennifer Aydin, Fuda and Jackie Goldschneider — dividing up and some members refusing to be in separate rooms.

Fuda, for her part, was not a fan of Giudice, 52, after the OG cast member called her husband, John Fuda, the “biggest drug dealer in Bergen County.” The Fudas along with Giudice’s husband, Louie Ruelas, attempted to settle their differences, however, it ended in a huge disagreement with Giudice storming out.

After their fight, Fuda shared that the show “has to” work without Giudice.

“They have to figure something else out, and that’s just my opinion,” she explained to Us. “I don’t know how anyone that runs the show feels, but there’s a common denominator here that also seeps into other people in the cast and I truly feel like that is her, unfortunately.”

Fuda shared that she doesn’t “have space” for people like Giudice in her life — and would not want to film with her again.

“There’s a lot of things that have happened behind the scenes … it’s much deeper than even what you guys have seen on the show,” she noted.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi